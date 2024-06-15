New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Four. Uganda at 15/4 after 7.1 overs

New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score :
Uganda Innings Highlights :
- Referral 1 (2.6 ovs): R Patel against NZ (LBW) Successful (NZ: 2, UGA: 2)
- Referral 2 (3.4 ovs): A Ramjani against NZ (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 2, UGA: 1)
- Uganda 2/3: A Ramjani lbw b T Southee 0(6)
Uganda
Riazat Ali Shah 0 (1)
Kenneth Waiswa 7 (13)
New Zealand
Mitchell Santner 1/2 (1)
Uganda
Kenneth Waiswa 6 (12)
Ronak Patel 2 (16)
New Zealand
Tim Southee 1/3 (3)
Uganda
Kenneth Waiswa 5 (7)
Ronak Patel 1 (15)
New Zealand
Trent Boult 2/5 (3)
FOUR! FIrst boundary of the game! Trent Boult got this one wrong! Trent Boult bowls around the wicket, this is full and wide of off. Kenneth Waiswa leans and crunches it through covers for a boundary.
Uganda
Ronak Patel 1 (15)
Kenneth Waiswa 1 (1)
New Zealand
Tim Southee 1/1 (2)
Uganda
Ronak Patel 1 (14)
Alpesh Ramjani 0 (2)
New Zealand
Trent Boult 3/1 (2)
Uganda
Alpesh Ramjani 0 (2)
Ronak Patel 1 (2)
New Zealand
Trent Boult 2/1 (1)
OUT! BOWLED'EM! Straight through! Trent Boult with an absolute peach here! Two in two for him! Hits the good-length delivery and again makes it to swing in from outside off. Robinson Obuya is drawn forward to push, gets on the front foot but leaves a big gap for the ball to roll through and hit the stumps. Trent Boult is on a hat trick!
OUT! LBW! Trent Boult and a first-over wicket! Tell us a better story than this one!
Uganda (Playing XI) - Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Fred Achelam (WK), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Devon Conway (WK), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
New Zealand vs Uganda Match Details
Match 32 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between New Zealand and Uganda to be held at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba at 06:00 AM.