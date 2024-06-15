Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Four. Uganda at 15/4 after 7.1 overs

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 06:42 AM IST
Livemint

New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: Kenneth Waiswa hit a Four on Lockie Ferguson bowling.Uganda at 15/4 after 7.1 overs

New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score, Match 32 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score :

Uganda Innings Highlights :

  • Referral 1 (2.6 ovs): R Patel against NZ (LBW) Successful (NZ: 2, UGA: 2)
  • Referral 2 (3.4 ovs): A Ramjani against NZ (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 2, UGA: 1)
  • Uganda 2/3: A Ramjani lbw b T Southee 0(6)

    15 Jun 2024, 06:42 AM IST New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: Kenneth Waiswa smashed a Four on Lockie Ferguson bowling . Uganda at 15/4 after 7.1 overs

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Confidently played!

    15 Jun 2024, 06:40 AM IST New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda at 11/4 after 7 overs

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score:
    Uganda
    Riazat Ali Shah 0 (1)
    Kenneth Waiswa 7 (13)
    New Zealand
    Mitchell Santner 1/2 (1)

    15 Jun 2024, 06:39 AM IST New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ronak Patel is out and Uganda at 10/4 after 6.5 overs

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! EDGED AND GONE! A healthy edge and that has been expertly held by Devon Conway. End of Ronak Patel's vigil.

    15 Jun 2024, 06:35 AM IST New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda at 9/3 after 6 overs

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score:
    Uganda
    Kenneth Waiswa 6 (12)
    Ronak Patel 2 (16)
    New Zealand
    Tim Southee 1/3 (3)

    15 Jun 2024, 06:30 AM IST New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda at 7/3 after 5 overs

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score:
    Uganda
    Kenneth Waiswa 5 (7)
    Ronak Patel 1 (15)
    New Zealand
    Trent Boult 2/5 (3)

    15 Jun 2024, 06:30 AM IST New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: Kenneth Waiswa smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Uganda at 7/3 after 4.5 overs

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! FIrst boundary of the game! Trent Boult got this one wrong! Trent Boult bowls around the wicket, this is full and wide of off. Kenneth Waiswa leans and crunches it through covers for a boundary.

    15 Jun 2024, 06:24 AM IST New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda at 3/3 after 4 overs

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score:
    Uganda
    Ronak Patel 1 (15)
    Kenneth Waiswa 1 (1)
    New Zealand
    Tim Southee 1/1 (2)

    15 Jun 2024, 06:19 AM IST New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Alpesh Ramjani is out and Uganda at 2/3 after 3.4 overs

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! lbw b Tim Southee.

    15 Jun 2024, 06:15 AM IST New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda at 2/3 after 3 overs

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score:
    Uganda
    Ronak Patel 1 (14)
    Alpesh Ramjani 0 (2)
    New Zealand
    Trent Boult 3/1 (2)

    15 Jun 2024, 06:15 AM IST New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ronak Patel is out and Uganda at 2/3 after 2.6 overs

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! lbw b Trent Boult.

    15 Jun 2024, 06:08 AM IST New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda at 1/2 after 1 overs

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score:
    Uganda
    Alpesh Ramjani 0 (2)
    Ronak Patel 1 (2)
    New Zealand
    Trent Boult 2/1 (1)

    15 Jun 2024, 06:06 AM IST New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Robinson Obuya is out and Uganda at 1/2 after 0.4 overs

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! BOWLED'EM! Straight through! Trent Boult with an absolute peach here! Two in two for him! Hits the good-length delivery and again makes it to swing in from outside off. Robinson Obuya is drawn forward to push, gets on the front foot but leaves a big gap for the ball to roll through and hit the stumps. Trent Boult is on a hat trick!

    15 Jun 2024, 06:04 AM IST New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Simon Ssesazi is out and Uganda at 1/1 after 0.3 overs

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! LBW! Trent Boult and a first-over wicket! Tell us a better story than this one!

    15 Jun 2024, 05:46 AM IST New Zealand vs Uganda Live Scores: Uganda Playing XI

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda (Playing XI) - Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Fred Achelam (WK), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta.

    15 Jun 2024, 05:36 AM IST New Zealand vs Uganda Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Devon Conway (WK), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

    15 Jun 2024, 05:34 AM IST New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: Toss Update

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field

    15 Jun 2024, 05:10 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of Match 32 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    New Zealand vs Uganda Match Details
    Match 32 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between New Zealand and Uganda to be held at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.