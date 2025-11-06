New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20I live streaming in India: When and where to watch, NZ vs WI playing XIs, toss report

Having take a series lead after winning the first game by seven runs, West Indies will aim to make it two wins in two games as West Indies take on New Zealand in the second T20I at the Eden Park in Auckland.

6 Nov 2025
New Zealand will aim to level the series against West Indies on Thursday n Auckland.
New Zealand will aim to level the series against West Indies on Thursday n Auckland.(AFP)

Having won the first game by seven runs at the Eden Park in Auckland, West Indies are aiming to make it two wins in two as they take on New Zealand in the second T20I at the same venue on Thursday. Both teams had little time to recover with the first game ending a night before.

In the first game, West Indies rode on Shai Hope's 53, and knocks from Roston Chase (28) and Rovman Powell (33) to post 164/6 in 20 overs. In reply, New Zealand were never been able to stand in front of Jayden Seales and Chase, with both taking three wickets each.

Captain Mitchell Santner was the only New Zealand batter to fight with a 55-run knock. In fact, it was the first time West Indies won an outright game in New Zealand. West Indies had won against New Zealand on the latter's soil before but in a Super 4 finish in 2008. Before that New Zealand had defeated West Indies in a Bowl Out in the first-ever tied T20I in 2006.

New Zealand vs West Indies head-to-head in T20Is

In the shortest format, New Zealand and West Indies faced in 21 T20Is. The Kiwis enjoy a a 10-6 head-to-head record while three matches ended in no result. Two matches produced no results.

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20I match details

Date: November 6

Time: 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20I toss report

West Indies captain Shai Hope has won the toss and opted to field first. West Indies are leading the series 1-0, having emerged victorious in the first game by seven runs.

When and where to watch NZ vs WI 2nd T20I in India?

No television channels in India has got the broadcast rights of the T20I series between New Zealand and West Indies. But the Indian fans can still watch NZ vs WI 2nd T20I live action on FanCode app and website.

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20I playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales

