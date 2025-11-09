New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Score: Kiwis, Windies eye series lead in Nelson

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Score: With the five-match series locked at 1-1, both New Zealand and West Indies would like to take the lead when they square off in the third T20I at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on Sunday. The visitors started off with a seven-run win in the first game, while New Zealand bounced in the second with a three-run win.

When and where to watch NZ vs WI 3rd T20I?

Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of West Indies' tour of New Zealand in India. The New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in India. Live streaming of NZ vs WI 3rd T20I will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I predicted XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Daryll Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Ackeem Auguste, Shai Hope (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales