New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Score: Kiwis opt to bowl after winning toss, both teams make one change each

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Score: Having taken the lead a day before, New Zealand will aim to seal the series against West Indies in the 4th T20I at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on Monday. After West Indies won the first game by seven runs, New Zealand bounced back with two consecutive wins, coming through narrow margins.
Batting first in the third T20I, New Zealand rode on knocks from Devon Conway (56) and Daryl Mitchell (41) to post 177/9. In reply, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer did gave the hosts a scare, but the Kiwis kept their calm to clinch the game by nine runs, Ish Sodhi and Jacob Duffy's took three-wicket hauls.
West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer
New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
. Both teams make one change. WHile Akeal Hosein makes way for Roston CHase, Mark Chapman replaceed Mitchell Hay for the Kiwis.
In the third T20I, New Zealand rode on knocks from Devon Conway and Daryll Mitchell to put 177/9 on the board. In reply, West Indies were never in the chase, as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Shamar Springer Romario Shepherd did gave West Indies some hope with a fifty-plus stand but in the end it was New Zealand bowlers who kept their composure to win by 9 runs.
New Zealand and West Indies are playing consecutive matches on consecutive days, thus minimising the recovery time. They played their 3rd T20I just yesterday which New Zealand won.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth T20I between New Zealand and West Indies in Nelson.
