New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Score: Kiwis opt to bowl after winning toss, both teams make one change each

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Score: Having taken the lead a day before, New Zealand will aim to seal the series against West Indies in the 4th T20I at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on Monday. After West Indies won the first game by seven runs, New Zealand bounced back with two consecutive wins, coming through narrow margins.

Batting first in the third T20I, New Zealand rode on knocks from Devon Conway (56) and Daryl Mitchell (41) to post 177/9. In reply, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer did gave the hosts a scare, but the Kiwis kept their calm to clinch the game by nine runs, Ish Sodhi and Jacob Duffy's took three-wicket hauls.

Where to watch NZ vs WI 4th T20I live in India?

Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of West Indies' tour of New Zealand in India. The New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in India. Live streaming of NZ vs WI 3rd T20I will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I playing XIs

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer

New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy