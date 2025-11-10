Subscribe

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Score: Kiwis opt to bowl after winning toss, both teams make one change each

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Score: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to field first against West Indies in the 4th T20I. New Zealand lead the five-match series 2-1. Both teams made one change each.

Koushik Paul
Updated10 Nov 2025, 05:59:29 AM IST
Advertisement
New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Score: New Zealand are leading 2-1 in the series.
New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Score: New Zealand are leading 2-1 in the series. (AFP)

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Score: Having taken the lead a day before, New Zealand will aim to seal the series against West Indies in the 4th T20I at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on Monday. After West Indies won the first game by seven runs, New Zealand bounced back with two consecutive wins, coming through narrow margins.

Batting first in the third T20I, New Zealand rode on knocks from Devon Conway (56) and Daryl Mitchell (41) to post 177/9. In reply, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer did gave the hosts a scare, but the Kiwis kept their calm to clinch the game by nine runs, Ish Sodhi and Jacob Duffy's took three-wicket hauls.

Where to watch NZ vs WI 4th T20I live in India?

Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of West Indies' tour of New Zealand in India. The New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in India. Live streaming of NZ vs WI 3rd T20I will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I playing XIs

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer

New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
10 Nov 2025, 05:59:25 AM IST

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Score: Alick Athanaze in mood today

After a quite first two overs, the first boundary of the match comes from Alick Athanaze's bat. Athanaze dances down the track and slaps the ball hard on the leg-side for four. No chance for the fielder at mid-off. BANGGG!!! Athanaze walks across the line and brings his wrist into play for a six. WI 17/0 (3)

10 Nov 2025, 05:55:37 AM IST

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Score: And the action starts

Amir Jangoo and Alick Athanaze walk down in the middle. Kyle Jamieson will open the attack for Kiwis.

10 Nov 2025, 05:35:54 AM IST

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Score:: New Zealand opt to field first

. Both teams make one change. WHile Akeal Hosein makes way for Roston CHase, Mark Chapman replaceed Mitchell Hay for the Kiwis.

Advertisement
10 Nov 2025, 05:30:00 AM IST

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Score: What happened in 3d T20I?

In the third T20I, New Zealand rode on knocks from Devon Conway and Daryll Mitchell to put 177/9 on the board. In reply, West Indies were never in the chase, as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Shamar Springer Romario Shepherd did gave West Indies some hope with a fifty-plus stand but in the end it was New Zealand bowlers who kept their composure to win by 9 runs.

10 Nov 2025, 05:18:17 AM IST

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Score: Less recovery time for both teams

New Zealand and West Indies are playing consecutive matches on consecutive days, thus minimising the recovery time. They played their 3rd T20I just yesterday which New Zealand won.

Advertisement
10 Nov 2025, 05:10:29 AM IST

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth T20I between New Zealand and West Indies in Nelson.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsNew Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Score: Kiwis opt to bowl after winning toss, both teams make one change each
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts