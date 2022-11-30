New Zealand win ODI series 1-0 against India as rains stop play

New Zealand win ODI series 1-0 against India as rains stop play1 min read . 03:07 PM IST
- The third and the final match of the series – played at Christchurch – was called off due to rain.
After being beaten by the Indians in the T20I series by 1-0, New Zealand on 30 November clinched the ODI series by 1-0. The third and the final match of the series – played at Christchurch – was called off due to rain.
Earlier in the day, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first. Indian opener Shubman Gill lost his wicket to Adam Milne when India were playing at 43. Following this, Indian skipper, who was looking in good form, too lost the wicket to Milne.
Soon after this, India lost its wickets in quick succession, and apart from Washington Sundar (51), no other player crossed 50 runs. Shreyas Iyer (49) though missed his half century by one run. India were all out in the 48th over and could hardly put up a score of 219 runs on the scoreboard.
For the Kiwis, Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell proved to be the most successful bowlers, picking up three wickets each. Tim Southee took 2 wickets, while Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner clinched single wicket each.
When the Kiwis entered to bat, they look determined and focused. Opener Finn Allen scored 57 runs in just 54 balls and was departed by young Indian bowler Umran Malik. Until the rains stopped the play, Devon Conway (38) and skipper Kane Williamson (0) were batting. The New Zealand managed to score 104/1 in 18 overs.
