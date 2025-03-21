New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women score after 12 overs is 130/1

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Australia Women tour of New Zealand, 2025. Match will start on 21 Mar 2025 at 07:15 AM
Venue : Eden Park, Auckland
New Zealand Women squad -
Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair
Australia Women squad -
Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Beth Mooney 73 (40)
Phoebe Litchfield 2 (3)
New Zealand Women
Amelia Kerr 0/24 (3)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Georgia Voll 50 (31)
Beth Mooney 68 (37)
New Zealand Women
Lea Tahuhu 1/28 (2)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: OUT! c Eden Carson b Lea Tahuhu.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Six! That is a lovely shot. The batter has just lofted this with fine timing and cleared the ropes too.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Beth Mooney 60 (33)
Georgia Voll 49 (29)
New Zealand Women
Amelia Kerr 0/17 (2)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That reaches the fence. The batter sweeps this away and finds the boundary at mid wicket.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is flicked away, off the front foot, to the boundary at mid on.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Nicely done. Going back in her crease, waiting for the ball to arrive and then flicking it away.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Georgia Voll 41 (23)
Beth Mooney 49 (27)
New Zealand Women
Amelia Kerr 0/9 (1)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Hmmm attacking the bowler. The batter gets down on a knee and slog sweeps this in the air. Finds the boundary.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That reaches the fence. The batter sweeps this away and finds the boundary at square leg.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Beth Mooney 48 (25)
Georgia Voll 33 (19)
New Zealand Women
Eden Carson 0/22 (2)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Beth Mooney 43 (21)
Georgia Voll 31 (17)
New Zealand Women
Jess Kerr 0/28 (3)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at mid on. Bounces into the fence.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The batter lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The batter lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Beth Mooney 34 (17)
Georgia Voll 26 (15)
New Zealand Women
Lea Tahuhu 0/18 (1)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is a boundary. The batter flicks this with great timing and finds the fence.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The batter lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is hooked through the on side. The ball races to the fence in no time.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at covers. Bounces into the fence.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Beth Mooney 16 (11)
Georgia Voll 26 (15)
New Zealand Women
Eden Carson 0/15 (1)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The batter lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Georgia Voll 21 (13)
Beth Mooney 6 (7)
New Zealand Women
Jess Kerr 0/14 (2)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards mid on.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is flicked away, off the front foot, to the boundary at fine leg.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Beth Mooney 5 (6)
Georgia Voll 10 (8)
New Zealand Women
Rosemary Mair 0/16 (1)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Confidence. Movement of the wrists comes into play as the ball is flicked away, off the front foot, through mid on.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The batter lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The short ball is dispatched. Square cut played and the ball races towards the boundaryline.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Georgia Voll 1 (4)
Beth Mooney 1 (2)
New Zealand Women
Jess Kerr 0/2 (1)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
New Zealand Women
Sophie Devine 39 (36)
Amelia Kerr 51 (46)
Australia Women
Annabel Sutherland 0/21 (4)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Supreme shot! The batter comes forward and drives this through mid off and finds the fence.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
New Zealand Women
Sophie Devine 32 (33)
Amelia Kerr 46 (43)
Australia Women
Tahlia McGrath 1/23 (3)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at third man. Bounces into the fence.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! You cannot keep a fielder for that. The batter has scooped this over the fine leg fielder.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
New Zealand Women
Sophie Devine 24 (30)
Amelia Kerr 41 (40)
Australia Women
Megan Schutt 0/36 (4)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The batter lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
New Zealand Women
Sophie Devine 20 (28)
Amelia Kerr 36 (36)
Australia Women
Georgia Wareham 0/16 (2.4)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! No need to run for that. The batter comes forward and punches it through covers. Finds the fence.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
New Zealand Women
Amelia Kerr 34 (34)
Sophie Devine 15 (24)
Australia Women
Annabel Sutherland 0/9 (3)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
New Zealand Women
Sophie Devine 14 (22)
Amelia Kerr 32 (30)
Australia Women
Darcie Brown 1/22 (4)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is played with soft hands. The batter waits in her crease, allows the ball to come and then guides it to the fence at third man.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
New Zealand Women
Amelia Kerr 26 (27)
Sophie Devine 13 (19)
Australia Women
Megan Schutt 0/27 (3)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The batter has cut that really late to get a boundary to third man.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Supreme shot! The batter comes forward and drives this through mid off and finds the fence.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
New Zealand Women
Amelia Kerr 18 (23)
Sophie Devine 8 (17)
Australia Women
Georgia Wareham 0/10 (2)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
New Zealand Women
Sophie Devine 7 (16)
Amelia Kerr 16 (18)
Australia Women
Tahlia McGrath 1/10 (2)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
New Zealand Women
Sophie Devine 4 (13)
Amelia Kerr 12 (15)
Australia Women
Ash Gardner 0/13 (2)