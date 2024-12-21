Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: 2nd ODI of Australia Women tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2024, 02:33 AM IST
Livemint

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Australia Women tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 AM

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score, 2nd ODI of Australia Women tour of New Zealand, 2024
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score, 2nd ODI of Australia Women tour of New Zealand, 2024

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Australia Women tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 21 Dec 2024 at 03:30 AM
Venue : Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington

New Zealand Women squad -
Brooke Halliday, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Sophie Devine, Bella James, Izzy Gaze, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Rosemary Mair
Australia Women squad -
Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

21 Dec 2024, 02:33:50 AM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Australia Women tour of New Zealand, 2024

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Match Details
2nd ODI of Australia Women tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand Women and Australia Women to be held at Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

