New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: New Zealand Women score after 1 overs is 12/0

LIVE UPDATES
30 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: New Zealand Women at 12/0 after 1 overs, Suzie Bates at 12 runs and Georgia Plimmer at 0 runs

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score, 2nd T20I of Australia Women tour of New Zealand, 2025

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score :

Australia Women Innings Highlights :

  • Australia Women 53/0 in 4.4 overs
  • 1st wkt Partnership: 53 off 28 balls between B Mooney (16) and G Voll (36)
  • Referral 1 (5.1 ovs): NZ-W against G Voll (Caught) Successful (NZ-W: 2, AUS-W: 2)
  • Mandatory Power play (1-6): Australia Women 67/1
  • B Mooney dropped on 35 by L Tahuhu in 9.4 overs
  • Drinks: Australia Women 99/1 in 10.0 overs
  • Australia Women 100/1 in 10.2 overs
  • 2nd wkt Partnership: 52 off 36 balls between B Mooney (16) and P Litchfield (28)
  • Referral 2 (14.2 ovs): NZ-W against B Mooney (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ-W: 1, AUS-W: 2)
  • Australia Women 150/2 in 15.3 overs
  • Referral 3 (16.3 ovs): A Sutherland against NZ-W (LBW) Successful (NZ-W: 1, AUS-W: 2)
  • A Surtherland dropped on 6 by P Inglis in 18.1 overs
  • Australia Women 200/3 in 19.5 overs
  • Innings Break: Australia Women 204/3 in 20.0 overs

    23 Mar 2025, 09:06 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: New Zealand Women at 12/0 after 1 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    New Zealand Women
    Suzie Bates 12 (6)
    Georgia Plimmer 0 (0)
    Australia Women
    Kim Garth 0/12 (1)

    23 Mar 2025, 09:06 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Suzie Bates smashed a Four on Kim Garth bowling . New Zealand Women at 12/0 after 0.6 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

    23 Mar 2025, 09:06 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Suzie Bates smashed a Four on Kim Garth bowling . New Zealand Women at 8/0 after 0.5 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is delicately played. Scooped over the keeper for a boundary.

    23 Mar 2025, 08:49 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 204/3 after 20 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Ellyse Perry 29 (15)
    Annabel Sutherland 23 (15)
    New Zealand Women
    Sophie Devine 1/38 (3)

    23 Mar 2025, 08:49 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Ellyse Perry smashed a Four on Sophie Devine bowling . Australia Women at 204/3 after 19.6 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is delicately played. Scooped over the keeper for a boundary.

    23 Mar 2025, 08:48 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Ellyse Perry smashed a Four on Sophie Devine bowling . Australia Women at 200/3 after 19.5 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

    23 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Annabel Sutherland smashed a Four on Sophie Devine bowling . Australia Women at 195/3 after 19.3 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is pulled through the on side. The ball races to the fence in no time.

    23 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 187/3 after 19 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Annabel Sutherland 14 (11)
    Ellyse Perry 21 (13)
    New Zealand Women
    Rosemary Mair 0/33 (3)

    23 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Annabel Sutherland smashed a Six on Rosemary Mair bowling . Australia Women at 186/3 after 18.5 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Six! That is pulled powerfully into the stands.

    23 Mar 2025, 08:41 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 177/3 after 18 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Ellyse Perry 20 (12)
    Annabel Sutherland 6 (6)
    New Zealand Women
    Jess Kerr 1/39 (4)

    23 Mar 2025, 08:38 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Ellyse Perry smashed a Four on Jess Kerr bowling . Australia Women at 168/3 after 17.1 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The batter has cut that really late to get a boundary to third man.

    23 Mar 2025, 08:36 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 164/3 after 17 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Annabel Sutherland 3 (3)
    Ellyse Perry 12 (8)
    New Zealand Women
    Amelia Kerr 1/27 (4)

    23 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Beth Mooney is out and Australia Women at 160/3 after 16.2 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: OUT! c Suzie Bates b Amelia Kerr.

    23 Mar 2025, 08:29 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 159/2 after 16 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Ellyse Perry 10 (6)
    Beth Mooney 70 (41)
    New Zealand Women
    Sophie Devine 1/21 (2)

    23 Mar 2025, 08:29 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Sophie Devine bowling . Australia Women at 157/2 after 15.4 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is delicately played. Scooped over the keeper for a boundary.

    23 Mar 2025, 08:27 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Sophie Devine bowling . Australia Women at 153/2 after 15.3 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That will put the bowler off. The batter gets down on a knee and sweeps him away for a boundary.

    23 Mar 2025, 08:25 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 148/2 after 15 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Beth Mooney 61 (37)
    Ellyse Perry 8 (4)
    New Zealand Women
    Suzie Bates 0/16 (2)

    23 Mar 2025, 08:25 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Suzie Bates bowling . Australia Women at 148/2 after 14.6 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards fine leg.

    23 Mar 2025, 08:25 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Suzie Bates bowling . Australia Women at 144/2 after 14.5 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

    23 Mar 2025, 08:21 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Suzie Bates bowling . Australia Women at 138/2 after 14.1 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.

    23 Mar 2025, 08:21 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 134/2 after 14 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Beth Mooney 48 (32)
    Ellyse Perry 7 (3)
    New Zealand Women
    Jess Kerr 1/27 (3)

    23 Mar 2025, 08:19 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Ellyse Perry smashed a Four on Jess Kerr bowling . Australia Women at 130/2 after 13.3 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The batter lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.

    23 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Phoebe Litchfield is out and Australia Women at 126/2 after 13.2 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: OUT! c Amelia Kerr b Jess Kerr.

    23 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 125/1 after 13 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Phoebe Litchfield 32 (28)
    Beth Mooney 46 (30)
    New Zealand Women
    Amelia Kerr 0/22 (3)

    23 Mar 2025, 08:14 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Amelia Kerr bowling . Australia Women at 122/1 after 12.2 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The batter lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.

    23 Mar 2025, 08:12 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 117/1 after 12 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Beth Mooney 40 (27)
    Phoebe Litchfield 30 (25)
    New Zealand Women
    Rosemary Mair 0/23 (2)

    23 Mar 2025, 08:08 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Rosemary Mair bowling . Australia Women at 109/1 after 11.1 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at mid on. Bounces into the fence.

    23 Mar 2025, 08:06 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 105/1 after 11 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Phoebe Litchfield 24 (22)
    Beth Mooney 36 (24)
    New Zealand Women
    Suzie Bates 0/2 (1)

    23 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 99/1 after 10 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Phoebe Litchfield 22 (19)
    Beth Mooney 36 (21)
    New Zealand Women
    Lea Tahuhu 0/25 (2)

    23 Mar 2025, 07:58 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Lea Tahuhu bowling . Australia Women at 97/1 after 9.3 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Beautiful shot. The batter leans into this one and drives this through point on the off side for a boundary.

    23 Mar 2025, 07:56 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Lea Tahuhu bowling . Australia Women at 92/1 after 9.1 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.

    23 Mar 2025, 07:55 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 88/1 after 9 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Phoebe Litchfield 22 (17)
    Beth Mooney 27 (17)
    New Zealand Women
    Amelia Kerr 0/14 (2)

    23 Mar 2025, 07:54 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Amelia Kerr bowling . Australia Women at 88/1 after 8.4 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Hmmm attacking the bowler. The batter gets down on a knee and slog sweeps this in the air. Finds the boundary.

    23 Mar 2025, 07:51 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 79/1 after 8 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Phoebe Litchfield 16 (13)
    Beth Mooney 24 (15)
    New Zealand Women
    Eden Carson 0/21 (2)

    23 Mar 2025, 07:50 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Eden Carson bowling . Australia Women at 79/1 after 7.5 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.

    23 Mar 2025, 07:48 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 72/1 after 7 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Beth Mooney 23 (14)
    Phoebe Litchfield 10 (8)
    New Zealand Women
    Amelia Kerr 0/5 (1)

    23 Mar 2025, 07:44 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 67/1 after 6 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Phoebe Litchfield 8 (5)
    Beth Mooney 20 (11)
    New Zealand Women
    Sophie Devine 1/10 (1)

    23 Mar 2025, 07:44 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Sophie Devine bowling . Australia Women at 66/1 after 5.5 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played forward defense towards third man.

    23 Mar 2025, 07:42 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Sophie Devine bowling . Australia Women at 61/1 after 5.2 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Confidence. Movement of the wrists comes into play as the ball is flicked away, off the front foot, through square leg.

    23 Mar 2025, 07:38 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 57/0 after 5 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Beth Mooney 20 (11)
    Georgia Voll 36 (19)
    New Zealand Women
    Lea Tahuhu 0/14 (1)

    23 Mar 2025, 07:38 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Lea Tahuhu bowling . Australia Women at 57/0 after 4.6 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

    23 Mar 2025, 07:37 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Lea Tahuhu bowling . Australia Women at 53/0 after 4.4 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at point. Bounces into the fence.

    23 Mar 2025, 07:32 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 43/0 after 4 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Georgia Voll 33 (17)
    Beth Mooney 9 (7)
    New Zealand Women
    Rosemary Mair 0/11 (1)

    23 Mar 2025, 07:32 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Georgia Voll smashed a Four on Rosemary Mair bowling . Australia Women at 43/0 after 3.6 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

    23 Mar 2025, 07:32 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Georgia Voll smashed a Four on Rosemary Mair bowling . Australia Women at 39/0 after 3.5 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is pulled through the on side. The ball races to the fence in no time.

    23 Mar 2025, 07:28 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 32/0 after 3 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Georgia Voll 23 (11)
    Beth Mooney 9 (7)
    New Zealand Women
    Jess Kerr 0/18 (2)

    23 Mar 2025, 07:27 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Georgia Voll smashed a Four on Jess Kerr bowling . Australia Women at 31/0 after 2.5 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Hmmm attacking the bowler. The batter gets down on a knee and slog sweeps this in the air. Finds the boundary.

    23 Mar 2025, 07:25 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Jess Kerr bowling . Australia Women at 26/0 after 2.2 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The slog comes out, with lot of power. Finds the boundary at mid wicket.

    23 Mar 2025, 07:24 AM IST New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 22/0 after 2 overs

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Georgia Voll 18 (8)
    Beth Mooney 4 (4)
    New Zealand Women
    Eden Carson 0/14 (1)

