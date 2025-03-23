New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: New Zealand Women score after 1 overs is 12/0

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score :
Australia Women Innings Highlights :
- Australia Women 53/0 in 4.4 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 53 off 28 balls between B Mooney (16) and G Voll (36)
- Referral 1 (5.1 ovs): NZ-W against G Voll (Caught) Successful (NZ-W: 2, AUS-W: 2)
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): Australia Women 67/1
- B Mooney dropped on 35 by L Tahuhu in 9.4 overs
- Drinks: Australia Women 99/1 in 10.0 overs
- Australia Women 100/1 in 10.2 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 52 off 36 balls between B Mooney (16) and P Litchfield (28)
- Referral 2 (14.2 ovs): NZ-W against B Mooney (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ-W: 1, AUS-W: 2)
- Australia Women 150/2 in 15.3 overs
- Referral 3 (16.3 ovs): A Sutherland against NZ-W (LBW) Successful (NZ-W: 1, AUS-W: 2)
- A Surtherland dropped on 6 by P Inglis in 18.1 overs
- Australia Women 200/3 in 19.5 overs
- Innings Break: Australia Women 204/3 in 20.0 overs
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
New Zealand Women
Suzie Bates 12 (6)
Georgia Plimmer 0 (0)
Australia Women
Kim Garth 0/12 (1)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards point.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is delicately played. Scooped over the keeper for a boundary.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Ellyse Perry 29 (15)
Annabel Sutherland 23 (15)
New Zealand Women
Sophie Devine 1/38 (3)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is delicately played. Scooped over the keeper for a boundary.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is pulled through the on side. The ball races to the fence in no time.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Annabel Sutherland 14 (11)
Ellyse Perry 21 (13)
New Zealand Women
Rosemary Mair 0/33 (3)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Six! That is pulled powerfully into the stands.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Ellyse Perry 20 (12)
Annabel Sutherland 6 (6)
New Zealand Women
Jess Kerr 1/39 (4)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The batter has cut that really late to get a boundary to third man.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Annabel Sutherland 3 (3)
Ellyse Perry 12 (8)
New Zealand Women
Amelia Kerr 1/27 (4)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: OUT! c Suzie Bates b Amelia Kerr.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Ellyse Perry 10 (6)
Beth Mooney 70 (41)
New Zealand Women
Sophie Devine 1/21 (2)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is delicately played. Scooped over the keeper for a boundary.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That will put the bowler off. The batter gets down on a knee and sweeps him away for a boundary.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Beth Mooney 61 (37)
Ellyse Perry 8 (4)
New Zealand Women
Suzie Bates 0/16 (2)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards fine leg.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Beth Mooney 48 (32)
Ellyse Perry 7 (3)
New Zealand Women
Jess Kerr 1/27 (3)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Beth Mooney 48 (32)
Ellyse Perry 7 (3)
New Zealand Women
Jess Kerr 1/27 (3)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The batter lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: OUT! c Amelia Kerr b Jess Kerr.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 32 (28)
Beth Mooney 46 (30)
New Zealand Women
Amelia Kerr 0/22 (3)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The batter lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Beth Mooney 40 (27)
Phoebe Litchfield 30 (25)
New Zealand Women
Rosemary Mair 0/23 (2)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at mid on. Bounces into the fence.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 24 (22)
Beth Mooney 36 (24)
New Zealand Women
Suzie Bates 0/2 (1)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 22 (19)
Beth Mooney 36 (21)
New Zealand Women
Lea Tahuhu 0/25 (2)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Beautiful shot. The batter leans into this one and drives this through point on the off side for a boundary.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 22 (17)
Beth Mooney 27 (17)
New Zealand Women
Amelia Kerr 0/14 (2)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Hmmm attacking the bowler. The batter gets down on a knee and slog sweeps this in the air. Finds the boundary.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 16 (13)
Beth Mooney 24 (15)
New Zealand Women
Eden Carson 0/21 (2)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Beth Mooney 23 (14)
Phoebe Litchfield 10 (8)
New Zealand Women
Amelia Kerr 0/5 (1)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 8 (5)
Beth Mooney 20 (11)
New Zealand Women
Sophie Devine 1/10 (1)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played forward defense towards third man.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Confidence. Movement of the wrists comes into play as the ball is flicked away, off the front foot, through square leg.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Beth Mooney 20 (11)
Georgia Voll 36 (19)
New Zealand Women
Lea Tahuhu 0/14 (1)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards point.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at point. Bounces into the fence.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Georgia Voll 33 (17)
Beth Mooney 9 (7)
New Zealand Women
Rosemary Mair 0/11 (1)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is pulled through the on side. The ball races to the fence in no time.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Georgia Voll 23 (11)
Beth Mooney 9 (7)
New Zealand Women
Jess Kerr 0/18 (2)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Hmmm attacking the bowler. The batter gets down on a knee and slog sweeps this in the air. Finds the boundary.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The slog comes out, with lot of power. Finds the boundary at mid wicket.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
Australia Women
Georgia Voll 18 (8)
Beth Mooney 4 (4)
New Zealand Women
Eden Carson 0/14 (1)