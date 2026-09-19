New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra doubtful for upcoming T20I series against India after sustaining injury during promo shoot

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is doubtful for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India after dislocating his right shoulder during a promotional shoot in Auckland.

Ravindra sustained the injury on Wednesday while attempting to take a diving catch during filming for a commercial shoot with broadcaster Sky. New Zealand Cricket said the 26-year-old landed awkwardly on a safety mat while completing the attempt.

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The injury was assessed by medical specialists on Friday. The initial assessment cleared Ravindra of any major structural damage, but his return-to-play timeline remains dependent on his progress during the early stages of his rehabilitation. New Zealand Cricket has therefore not confirmed whether he will be available for the India series.

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The five-match T20I series is scheduled to begin on 22 October in New Zealand. The hosts are due to announce their squad for the series next week, meaning Ravindra's rehabilitation will take place shortly before the squad is finalised.

‘Unfortunate injury’: NZ Performance Manager New Zealand Performance Manager Mike Sandle described the incident as an unfortunate accident and said the team's priority was Ravindra's recovery. “It was a really unfortunate injury. We’re gutted for Rachin and our key priority is making sure he recovers well and gets back on the field as soon as he can," he said.

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Sandle also said the activities involved in commercial shoots are agreed upon in advance and that appropriate safety measures had been in place during the filming. He described Ravindra's injury as a “freak accident” and said New Zealand Cricket would review its processes around such events.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter also indicated that the team would take a cautious approach with Ravindra's recovery. With a substantial Test schedule ahead, Walter said there was no desire to rush the all-rounder back into action before he was ready.

Ravindra has become an established part of New Zealand's white-ball setup. He has represented New Zealand in 115 matches across formats. He was also New Zealand's leading run-scorer at the 2023 ODI World Cup and the team's leading wicket-taker at the 2026 T20 World Cup, where New Zealand reached the final.

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His availability is particularly relevant with India set to begin their three-format tour of New Zealand with the five-match T20I series on 22 October. India's tour of New Zealand will subsequently include five ODIs and two Tests.

For now, New Zealand Cricket has not provided a definitive timeline for Ravindra's return. His participation in the India T20Is will be determined by his rehabilitation and subsequent medical assessment.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.