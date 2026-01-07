New Zealand's T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Mitchell Santner's side go spin-heavy; Jacob Duffy set for maiden WC experience

New Zealand have named a spin-heavy squad with as many as four slow bowlers for the next month's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. New Zealand have been clubbed in Group D along with Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). New Zealand start their campaign against Afghanistan in Chennai on February 8.

Ish Sodhi is the sole specialist spinner in the side with the likes of Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra in company. The decision to go spin heavy considering the slow turning tracks. In the fast-bowling department, New Zealand chose to go with Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy along with all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

Duffy, who earned his maiden World Cup spot, will lead the pace attack in India and Sri Lanka. Ranked second in the ICC T20I rankings for bowlers, Duffy had a brilliant 2025, finishing with 81 wickets at the international level in 36 matches. He broke Sir Richard Hadlee’s 40-year record of 79.

Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Tim Seifert constitute the batting department. Seifert will take the duties behind the stumps in India and Sri Lanka.

Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry's special leave likely Ferguson and Henry are likely to be granted short-term special leave as their respective partners are due to give birth during the course of the tournament. Meanwhile, it will Sodhi and Santner's second T20 World Cup in India, having played in the 2016 edition of the tournament.

On the other hand, Seifert will be joining the squad in India after his Big Bash League (BBL) stint with Melbourne Renegades, where he opened the campaign with 102 off just 56 balls. It must be noted that New Zealand have arrived in India to play a ODI and T20I series against India.

It must be noted that Allen (finger/hamstring), Chapman (ankle), Ferguson (calf), Henry (calf), and Santner (adductor) are on track to be fit for the tournament and are undergoing respective return-to-play plans. Kyle Jamieson has been added to the squad as a pace-bowling reserve.

New Zealand will face India in a three-match ODI series, starting on January 11, followed by a five-match T20I series as a preparation before the T20 World Cup 2026.