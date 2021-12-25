A bat signed by the 2011 World Cup winning Indian cricket team was sold for USD 25,000, while Australia opener David Warner's 2016 IPL-winning signed SunRisers Hyderabad jersey fetched USD 30,000 in a non-fungible token (NFT) auction in Dubai.

The NFT auction, conducted by CricFlix in association with RevSportz and Fanatic Sports, witnessed huge response for the historic digital artifacts, garnering a total of USD 335,950 bidding on Friday.

While Warner's 2016 IPL-winning signed jersey topped the chart with the highest bid, digital rights of the bat signed by the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team, which handed the country the ODI World Cup after 28 years, also attracted massive bidding.

The digital rights to the collection of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's 200th Test match was successfully bagged by an ardent Tendulkar fan, Amal Khan from Mumbai for USD 40,000 ( ₹30,01,410).

The collection, including a signed match jersey, special commemorative cover and autographed match ticket, was the first one to go under the hammer.

With an exclusive collection of 23 rare artifacts of world cricket, including the official souvenir and team's autographs of India's maiden tour to England in 1932 were sold for USD 14,500 ( ₹10,88,011) and USD 14,000 ( ₹10,50,493) respectively.

The CricFlix's auction roaster also saw the Don Brandman-signed NFT stamp being sold for USD 26,600 ( ₹19,95,937).

Lata Mangeshkar concert recording for the 1983 World Cup-winning team was bought for USD 21,000 ( ₹15,75,740) while Balasaheb Thackeray cartoons and autographs from India's first tour of Pakistan in 1952 were auctioned for USD 15,000 ( ₹11,25,528).

For digital rights of India's first-ever Test skipper CK Naiyudu's collection, including his original bank account book and passport, were sold for USD 7500 ( ₹5,62,725) and USD 980 ( ₹73,529) respectively.

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami's 2017 World Cup semi-final jersey fetched USD 10,000 ( ₹7,50,300). It was also the first-ever NFT from the women cricketing world.

"Authentic cricket memorabilia that included artifacts from historic moments, the auction received huge response with USD 335,950 (more than ₹2.5 cr) being collected," said Anwar Hussain, Co-Founder of CricFlix.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

