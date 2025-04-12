Nicholas Pooran hit 31 sixes in just 6 matches in IPL 2025 – Can the LSG batter eclipse Chris Gayle’s record?

The crowd normally won't cheer for a player's arrival, unless the player is MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. But the Lucknow faithful accorded a grand reception for Nicholas Pooran, the new six-hitting king of the Indian Premier League. The Trinidadian is on a six-hitting spree, smashing 31 sixes in just 6 games. For comparison, the entire batting unit of Chennai Super Kings has managed just 32 sixes in 6 matches. Pooran's hitting is not a one-off event. The left-hander smashed at least 5 sixes in an innings on four occasions in IPL 2025. At this rate, he will most certainly break the record of Chris Gayle for the most sixes in a season.
Chris Gayle (2012) - 59 Sixes
Andre Russell (2019 - 52 Sixes
Chris Gayle (2013) - 51 Sixes
Pooran has 31 sixes in 6 games. If he goes at this rate, he will have 70 sixes by the end of the league stage. It may even go beyond 80, if Lucknow Super Giants go deep in the tournament.
75 off 30 vs Delhi Capitals - 7 Sixes
70 off 26 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 Sixes
44 off 30 vs Punjab Kings - 2 Sixes
12 off 6 vs Mumbai Indians - 1 Six
87* off 36 vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 Sixes
61 off 34 vs Gujarat Titans - 7 Sixes
LSG beat GT by 6 wickets in Lucknow. The home team chased 181 with relative ease, thanks to Pooran's 61 off 34 and Aiden Markram's 58 off 31 balls. Gujarat Titans crashed from 103/0 after 10 overs to 180/6 in 20 overs. GT openers Shubman Gill (60) and Sai Sudharsan (56) added 120 for the first wicket. LSG bowlers made a strong comeback in the final few overs. Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi took 2 wickets each.
