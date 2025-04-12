Nicholas Pooran hit 31 sixes in just 6 matches in IPL 2025 – Can the LSG batter eclipse Chris Gayle’s record?

The crowd normally won't cheer for a player's arrival, unless the player is MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. But the Lucknow faithful accorded a grand reception for Nicholas Pooran, the new six-hitting king of the Indian Premier League. The Trinidadian is on a six-hitting spree, smashing 31 sixes in just 6 games. For comparison, the entire batting unit of Chennai Super Kings has managed just 32 sixes in 6 matches. Pooran's hitting is not a one-off event. The left-hander smashed at least 5 sixes in an innings on four occasions in IPL 2025. At this rate, he will most certainly break the record of Chris Gayle for the most sixes in a season.

Most sixes in an Indian Premier League season Chris Gayle (2012) - 59 Sixes

Andre Russell (2019 - 52 Sixes

Chris Gayle (2013) - 51 Sixes

Nicholas Pooran's target Pooran has 31 sixes in 6 games. If he goes at this rate, he will have 70 sixes by the end of the league stage. It may even go beyond 80, if Lucknow Super Giants go deep in the tournament.

Nicholas Pooran, IPL 2025 75 off 30 vs Delhi Capitals - 7 Sixes

70 off 26 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 Sixes

44 off 30 vs Punjab Kings - 2 Sixes

12 off 6 vs Mumbai Indians - 1 Six

87* off 36 vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 Sixes

61 off 34 vs Gujarat Titans - 7 Sixes