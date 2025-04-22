Nicholas Pooran makes injured LSG fan’s day with heartfelt gesture before Delhi Capitals clash | Watch viral video

The T20 format promises fours and sixes and the Indian Premier League boasts of some of the biggest hitters in world cricket.

So, it comes as no surprise that the hazards of being a match-going fan is being potentially hurt by one of those big sixes.

That is exactly what happened to one fan at the Ekana Cricket stadium, the home of the Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG’s star batter Nicholas Pooran struck a fan in the stands with one of his trademark big sixes during the team’s 6-wicket win against the Gujarat Titans.

The maximum, one of seven from the Caribbean southpaw’s bat, left the fan with a bloodied head and the match-goer was taken to the hospital for some stitches.

All is well? Ahead of LSG’s fixture against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, the fan was invited to meet Pooran during a training session on the eve of the match. Pooran asked the fan if “All is well?”, to which he shared a thumbs up along with a warm smile.

The LSG social media team spoke with the fan, who expressed his gratitude for the interaction with the star batter.

He said: "It feels really good. Nicholas Pooran got a phone call scheduled. Only then did I come here and meet him. He asked me, 'How are you doing?'

“I will come to see the match between LSG and Delhi Capitals. Even if I get hit on my head again, there's nothing to worry about. Just Lucknow should keep winning."

LSG shared the heartwarming interaction with the caption, "Bas apni Lucknow ki team jeetti rehni chahiye”. See here:

LSG IPL 2025 LSG have made a strong start to their IPL campaign this year and are currently just 2 points off the top after 8 matches with 10 points to their name.

While Pooran has been devastating with the bat, the secret to LSG’s good season so far is the fact that different players have stepped up when the team needed them the most.

Apart from Pooran, the likes of Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan and Aiden Makram have put in excellent performances for the Rishabh Pant-led LSG.