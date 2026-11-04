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Nicola Carey's 150th WBBL match: Luck betrays Hobart Hurricanes skipper at home against Melbourne Renegades; watch

Nicola Carey's all-round effort in her 150th WBBL game went in vain as luck robbed Hobart Hurricanes against Melbourne Renegades. 

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Nov 2026, 07:06 PM IST
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Nicola Carey in action against Melbourne Renegades in WBBL 2026.
Nicola Carey in action against Melbourne Renegades in WBBL 2026.
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Luck wasn't on Nicola Carey's side on Wednesday as Hobart Hurricanes lost to Melbourne Renegades on the final delivery of their Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2026 clash at home. Coming into the game with no wins in two matches, both Hobart and Renegades needed a win to get going in the tournament. But a rare no-ball on the final delivery robbed Hobart.

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Batting first, Hobart Hurricanes rode on captain Carey's 62 off 43 balls, to post 154/7 in 20 overs. During her stay at the crease, Carey, who was playing her 150th WBBL game, smashed 10 times to the fence. Carey was the top-scorer for Hurricanes as none of the top-order batters could make a mark. West Indies Chinelle Henry scored 36.

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Baring Henry and Carey, none of the Hurricanes batters managed double digits. For Melbourne Renegades, captain Sophie Molineux starred with the ball with four wickets from her four overs and conceded just 22 runs.

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In reply, Melbourne Renegades were off to a steady start before Olivia Porter departed inside the powerplay. It was Hayley Matthews and Courtney Webb, whose 69-run stand off 52 deliveries for the second wicket that steadied the chase for Melbourne Renegades.

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However, Hobart Hurricanes came back into the match, dismissing both Webb and Matthews in quick successions. While Georgia Wareham scored 17, the likes of Molineux and Chloe Tryon departed for single digits as Melbourne Renegades suddenly saw themselves looking for answers. But as they say the game is nor over until the last ball.

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A twist in tale for Melbourne Renegades

With seven runs needed in the final over, Carey herself came to bowl. She conceded two runs in the first four deliveries of the over, before Deandra Dottin got lucky to get a boundary through the third-man. The skipper bowled a widish delivery on the off-side, forcing Dottin chase the delivery and miss. Hobart Hurricanes started celebrating their maiden win.

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While Dottin and Nicole Faltum were about to shake hands with the opposition, the umpires decided to go for a check. TV replays showed that, Hobart Hurricanes wicketkeeper had collected the ball from infront of the stumps, as the third umpire called it a no-ball, thus handing Melbourne Renegades a surprise maiden victory in WBBL 2026.

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The win lifted Melbourne Renegades to sixth spot in the WBBL 2026 latest points table, while Hobart Hurricanes remain at the bottom. Renegades now have two points, the same as Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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