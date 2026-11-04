Nicola Carey's 150th WBBL match: Luck betrays Hobart Hurricanes skipper at home against Melbourne Renegades; watch

Luck wasn't on Nicola Carey's side on Wednesday as Hobart Hurricanes lost to Melbourne Renegades on the final delivery of their Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2026 clash at home. Coming into the game with no wins in two matches, both Hobart and Renegades needed a win to get going in the tournament. But a rare no-ball on the final delivery robbed Hobart.

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Batting first, Hobart Hurricanes rode on captain Carey's 62 off 43 balls, to post 154/7 in 20 overs. During her stay at the crease, Carey, who was playing her 150th WBBL game, smashed 10 times to the fence. Carey was the top-scorer for Hurricanes as none of the top-order batters could make a mark. West Indies Chinelle Henry scored 36.

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Baring Henry and Carey, none of the Hurricanes batters managed double digits. For Melbourne Renegades, captain Sophie Molineux starred with the ball with four wickets from her four overs and conceded just 22 runs.

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In reply, Melbourne Renegades were off to a steady start before Olivia Porter departed inside the powerplay. It was Hayley Matthews and Courtney Webb, whose 69-run stand off 52 deliveries for the second wicket that steadied the chase for Melbourne Renegades.

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However, Hobart Hurricanes came back into the match, dismissing both Webb and Matthews in quick successions. While Georgia Wareham scored 17, the likes of Molineux and Chloe Tryon departed for single digits as Melbourne Renegades suddenly saw themselves looking for answers. But as they say the game is nor over until the last ball.

A twist in tale for Melbourne Renegades With seven runs needed in the final over, Carey herself came to bowl. She conceded two runs in the first four deliveries of the over, before Deandra Dottin got lucky to get a boundary through the third-man. The skipper bowled a widish delivery on the off-side, forcing Dottin chase the delivery and miss. Hobart Hurricanes started celebrating their maiden win.

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While Dottin and Nicole Faltum were about to shake hands with the opposition, the umpires decided to go for a check. TV replays showed that, Hobart Hurricanes wicketkeeper had collected the ball from infront of the stumps, as the third umpire called it a no-ball, thus handing Melbourne Renegades a surprise maiden victory in WBBL 2026.

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The win lifted Melbourne Renegades to sixth spot in the WBBL 2026 latest points table, while Hobart Hurricanes remain at the bottom. Renegades now have two points, the same as Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in