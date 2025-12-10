Nicolas Pooran lands into controversy after tactical play in ILT20, fans react ‘match fixing’; here's what happened

Nicolas Pooran called for criticism after the MI Emirates wicketkeeper didn't stump out Max Holden despite the Desert Vipers batter way out of his crease during a International League T20 (ILT20) clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the final ball of the 16th over during the first innings of the game when Desert Vipers were batting. Dancing down the track against a Rashid Khan googly, Holden got beaten on the outside edge and was outside the crease for a considerable amount of time. Pooran had ample time to stump Holden out but the West Indies star chose not to.

Pooran's decision surprised many as the video went viral on social media. A ball later, Holden retired himself out after a struggling 37-ball 42.

While many may call Pooran's act as tactical play, many, mostly fans speculated it as match fixing and called on the International Cricket Council (ICC) to intervene immediately.