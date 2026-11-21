Nikhil Chaudhary, Delhi-born all-rounder, was named player of the match after delivering a standout performance with both bat and ball in Australia’s three-wicket victory over England in the first T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday (November 21). The win gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
With the ball, Nikhil Chaudhary claimed 2 for 21 from four overs, the most economical figures of the game. He dismissed England captain Harry Brook, who had blazed 65 off 28 balls, caught behind by Sam Harper, and later removed Sam Curran. England finished on 187 for 9, their highest T20I total at the MCG.
Chasing, Nikhil Chaudhary came in at No. 4 and top-scored with 66 off 38 balls, striking six fours and two sixes. He built useful partnerships with captain Mitchell Marsh and Tim David before falling caught off Jamie Overton in the 18th over. Jack Edwards then sealed the chase with an unbeaten 25 off 11 balls, hitting a boundary off the fifth delivery of the final over. Australia reached 191 for 7, the highest successful T20I chase at the ground.
Born in Delhi on May 4, 1996, Nikhil Chaudhary moved to Punjab with his family at a young age. He began as a fast bowler, modelling his action on Brett Lee before switching to spin in his teens. He progressed through Punjab’s age-group teams and made his senior debut in 2017 under Harbhajan Singh. In his List A debut that year, he shared the field with Yuvraj Singh and Shubman Gill. Trials with Mumbai Indians in 2019 did not result in an IPL contract.
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