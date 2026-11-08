Niqab Shafiq fires up India vs Pakistan clash with animated send-off to Aaryavir Sehwag in U19 Asia Cup | Watch video

India and Pakistan renewed their intense rivalry in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday, November 8, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The Group A contest produced early drama as Pakistan’s young left-arm spinner Niqab Shafiq dismissed Indian opener Aaryavir Sehwag and followed it with an animated send-off.

Niqab Shafiq strikes as India struggle early India chose to bat first on a surface that offered some assistance to the bowlers. They lost three wickets for just 22 runs, with captain Lakshya Raichandani departing for a duck and VK Vineeth also falling cheaply. The onus fell on Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, to stabilise the innings.

The 18-year-old had arrived in the game on the back of a match-winning unbeaten 70 off 52 balls against Nepal, featuring seven fours and four sixes. Against Pakistan, however, he found the going tougher. Sehwag scored 22 runs from 40 deliveries, including one four and one six, before falling in the 17th over.

How Niqab Shafiq dismissed Aaryavir Sehwag Niqab Shafiq, the 16-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner from Karachi, tossed up a delivery that tempted Sehwag into an aggressive shot. The Indian batter attempted a slog sweep towards the leg side but failed to time it properly. The ball went in the air where Mohammad Sayyam completed a sharp catch.

The wicket left India at 42 for 4. Shafiq was clearly pleased with the breakthrough. He celebrated energetically and gave Sehwag a fiery, animated send-off, gesturing for him to head back to the pavilion. Teammates joined in the celebration as Pakistan tightened their grip on the contest.

Shafiq later added the wicket of Anvay Dravid, son of Rahul Dravid, who made 10 off 16 balls, and finished with three wickets in the innings.

Arjun Rajput’s century rescues India While the top order struggled, middle-order batter Arjun Rajput produced a counter-attacking rescue act. Coming in at a difficult stage, the left-hander from Punjab smashed 107 off 85 balls, laced with 11 fours and five sixes. His maiden Youth ODI hundred lifted India from a precarious position and helped them reach 208 all out in 46.3 overs.

Pakistan were left needing 209 to win. The early wickets by Shafiq and the pace attack had put India under sustained pressure, but Rajput’s innings ensured they posted a competitive total.