Nita Ambani addresses Rohit Sharma - Hardik Pandya after ‘disappointing’ IPL 2024 campaign: 'Honor to wear…'
Nita Ambani delivered a special message to Indian stars Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav after MI's disappointing IPL 2024 campaign.
Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani addressed the players and staff following the team's defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in their final match of the IPL 2024 league stage. Ambani described Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 campaign as "disappointing", and said it was a great honour to wear the blue jersey of MI.