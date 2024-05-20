Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani addressed the players and staff following the team's defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in their final match of the IPL 2024 league stage. Ambani described Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 campaign as "disappointing", and said it was a great honour to wear the blue jersey of MI.

In a video shared by the official Mumbai Indians handle, Ambani said, “Disappointing season for all of us. Things didn't go the way we wanted them to, but I'm still a huge Mumbai Indians fan. Not just an owner. I think to wear the Mumbai Indians jersey is a huge honour and a privilege, and to be associated with Mumbai Indians, for me, is an honour and a privilege. I think, we will go back, review and think about it,"

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians owner also had a special message for all the Indian players representing the Indian national team at the upcoming T20 World Cup. She said, "To Rohit, Hardik, Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) and (Jasprit) Bumrah, I think, all Indians are cheering for you. We wish you all the best,"

Mumbai Indians's captaincy woes:

Ahead of the start of the 2024 IPL season, Mumbai Indians opted to move on from Rohit Sharma as captain and handed over the reins to Hardik Pandya. Notably, Rohit had captained Mumbai Indians from 2013 to 2023 and in those 10 years, he helped the franchise lift the IPL trophy five times.

To his credit, Hardik Pandya had a very successful stint as captain of Gujarat Titans. The 30-year-old helped GT lift the IPL trophy in their inaugural season before finishing runners-up the following year.

However, the move back to the Mumbai Indians hasn't gone as well, with the MI captain being questioned on his on-field decisions aside from his poor show with bat and ball. Ahead of next year's mega auctions, there is speculation that MI may not retain both Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma.

