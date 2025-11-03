Nita Ambani embraces Harmanpreet Kaur after India fulfill World Cup dream; ‘At the stroke of midnight, our girls have…’

Nita Ambani couldn't hide her joy as she held on Harmanpreet Kaur tightly and spoke at length after India's 52-run win over South Africa in the final of the Women's World Cup 2025, thus lifting their maiden ICC silverware at the stroke of midnight at the DY Patil Stadium.

Advertisement

In a video shared by ANI, Ambani, in a white shirt and jeans, spoke at length with Harmanpreet about the game. The Indian captain, gestured a few moments from the match with her hands. Earlier, Ambani was seen at the VIP stand with Rohit Sharma, waving the Indian flag after the win.

Following the win, Ambani stated, “At the stroke of midnight, our girls have won the first ever ICC World Championship. I think you have made the whole nation swell with pride, the way you have played with courage, conviction and confidence. We are all so proud of you and I want to say thank you, thank you, dhanyavad and Jai Hind.”

Notably, Harmanpreet is also the captain of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Women's Premier League, which Ambani owns.