Nita Ambani hosts Harmanpreet Kaur, Rohit Sharma at ‘United in Triumph’ event; Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah serve looks

Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani hosted three cricket World Cup-winning captains — Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepika TC at the ‘United in Triumph’ in Mumbai on Monday.
The event was organised to honour the efforts of these captains in achieving fierce wins for India and giving Indians “so much joy and happiness”.
“All three cricket teams, the men's cricket team, the women's cricket team and the blind cricket team of India are all here under one roof, and on behalf of every Indian, we are going to honour them tonight for giving us so much joy and happiness,” Nita said at the event.
According to a Reliance Foundation press release, Nita Ambani said, “I think we are starting the New Year's with a very special occasion.”
Speaking about the unique power of sport and its transformational impact, she noted that sport joins hearts and India. “Today we are united in triumph. We are going to celebrate them and celebrate their victories.”
At the heart of the celebration were India's three World Cup-winning captains — Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepika TC — whose leadership, resilience and belief have shaped historic victories and inspired a nation.
Rohit Sharma let men's T20 World Cup-winning 2024 team beat South Africa by seven runs at Barbados last year on the back of a fine pace choke by India in death overs and a fine half-century by Virat Kohli (76).
Harmanpreet Kaur-led ICC Women's World Cup-winning team beat South Africa by 52 runs courtesy of all-round shows by Shafali Verma (87 and two wickets) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.
Deepika TC led the blind women's team, which won the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind by beating Nepal by seven wickets in Sri Lanka last year, chasing down an easy total of 115 runs.
Team members of these three World Cup-winning teams, such as Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Ganga Kadam, attended the event.
Cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Ravichandran Ashwin, Olympic and Paralympic legends, including Murlikant Petkar, Deepa Malik and Devendra Jhajaharia, were also present.
Leading figures from Indian cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, added a rare and powerful confluence of India's most admired icons.
According to the Reliance Foundation, United in Triumph is a reflection of Nita Ambani's vision of sport as a force for excellence, inclusion and unity, celebrating not just victories but the values and purpose that define India's sporting journey.
