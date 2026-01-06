Nita Ambani hosts Harmanpreet Kaur, Rohit Sharma at ‘United in Triumph’ event; Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah serve looks

Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani hosted three cricket World Cup-winning captains — Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepika TC at the ‘United in Triumph’ in Mumbai on Monday.

The event was organised to honour the efforts of these captains in achieving fierce wins for India and giving Indians “so much joy and happiness”.

“All three cricket teams, the men's cricket team, the women's cricket team and the blind cricket team of India are all here under one roof, and on behalf of every Indian, we are going to honour them tonight for giving us so much joy and happiness,” Nita said at the event.

Also Read | Mukesh and Nita Ambani visit Somanth temple in Gujarat along with son Anant

View full Image Indian former cricket player Sachin Tendulkar (C), his wife Anjali Tendulkar (L) and daughter Sara Tendulkar attend the United in Triumph felicitation event hosted by Reliance Foundation to honour the country's national cricket teams in Mumbai on January 5, 2026. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) ( AFP )

According to a Reliance Foundation press release, Nita Ambani said, “I think we are starting the New Year's with a very special occasion.”

Speaking about the unique power of sport and its transformational impact, she noted that sport joins hearts and India. “Today we are united in triumph. We are going to celebrate them and celebrate their victories.”

At the heart of the celebration were India's three World Cup-winning captains — Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepika TC — whose leadership, resilience and belief have shaped historic victories and inspired a nation.

View full Image Mumbai, Jan 05 (ANI): Captains of the three World Champion Cricket teams, including the Indian Blind Women’s team captain Deepika TC, Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, alongside Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita M. Ambani, at the second edition of the United in Triumph event in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo) ( ANI X )

Also Read | Nita Ambani dazzles in peacock blue Banarasi saree from Swadesh at Mumbai event

About the World Cup-winning teams Rohit Sharma let men's T20 World Cup-winning 2024 team beat South Africa by seven runs at Barbados last year on the back of a fine pace choke by India in death overs and a fine half-century by Virat Kohli (76).

Harmanpreet Kaur-led ICC Women's World Cup-winning team beat South Africa by 52 runs courtesy of all-round shows by Shafali Verma (87 and two wickets) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Deepika TC led the blind women's team, which won the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind by beating Nepal by seven wickets in Sri Lanka last year, chasing down an easy total of 115 runs.

View full Image Cricket players Radha Yadav (L), Smriti Mandhana (C) and Arundhati Reddy attend the United in Triumph felicitation event hosted by Reliance Foundation to honour the India's national cricket teams in Mumbai on January 5, 2026. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) ( AFP )

Team members of these three World Cup-winning teams, such as Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Ganga Kadam, attended the event.

Cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Ravichandran Ashwin, Olympic and Paralympic legends, including Murlikant Petkar, Deepa Malik and Devendra Jhajaharia, were also present.

View full Image Indian women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues attends the United in Triumph felicitation event hosted by Reliance Foundation to honour the country's national cricket teams in Mumbai on January 5, 2026. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) ( AFP )

Leading figures from Indian cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, added a rare and powerful confluence of India's most admired icons.

View full Image Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan attends the United in Triumph felicitation event hosted by the Reliance Foundation to honour the country's national cricket teams in Mumbai on January 5, 2026. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) ( AFP )