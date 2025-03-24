The Indian Premier League (IPL) has unearthed yet another gem in Vignesh Puthur. On Sunday, in the sweltering heat of Chennai, the cricketing world saw a new uncapped star emerge as 24-year-old left-arm Mumbai Indians spinner Vignesh Puthur spun a web around the CSK batters on his IPL debut.

While Suryakumar Yadav's side did not emerge victorious at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Kerala cricketer, who is yet to play for the senior state side, would have felt like a winner by the end of the night.

Coming in as an impact substitute replacing Rohit Sharma, Vignesh Puthur impressed with the ball straightaway as as he registered figures of 3/32 in his four overs, including the prized scalp of CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Although he didn't get the Player of the Match award, Vignesh Puthur's performances were recognised; by none other than MS Dhoni and Nita Ambani. The Mumbai Indians youngster was clearly star struck when MS Dhoni gave him a pat on the back for his brilliant spell along with few words of encouragement as well.

Vignesh Puthur’s evening was set to get even better as MS Dhoni wasn’t the only big name who validated his efforts. Post match, Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani recognised the spinner’s performance and gave him the best bowler’s award. The shy Keralite walked up and received the badge from Nita Ambani and responded by touching her feet as a mark of respect.

Certainly nervous at that moment, Vignesh Puthur courageously thanked everyone and made special mention of captain Suryakumar Yadav for giving him support and opportunity. “I want to thank the MI franchise for giving me the opportunity to play. I never thought in my life I would play with all these players…Surya ‘Bhai’ was very supportive, that’s why I didn’t feel that much pressure,” he said.

Mumbai Indians’ got talent Vignesh Puthur joins the long list of talent to come through Mumbai Indians’ scouting efforts. The spinner was spotted spinning a web in a local T20 league in Kerala in 2024 and the franchise roped him in as their net bowler at MI Cape Town in the SA20 league.

MI Cape Town are one of the franchise teams that Mumbai Indians own. At MI Cape Town, Vignesh Puthur got the opportunity to work with the likes of Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and others. Mumbai Indians next face Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on March 29.