Former Chief Selector, MSK Prasad, has called for the inclusion of specialist players in team India instead of all-rounders like Nitish Kumar. While commenting on Day 2 of the fourth Test, Prasad said, “Nitish Kumar Reddy is creating confusion in Team India.”

“He is not a complete batter and bowler and can’t win matches for the team with his skills. It would have been better to include specialist players,” Prasad added.