Former Chief Selector, MSK Prasad, has called for the inclusion of specialist players in team India instead of all-rounders like Nitish Kumar. While commenting on Day 2 of the fourth Test, Prasad said, “Nitish Kumar Reddy is creating confusion in Team India.”
“He is not a complete batter and bowler and can’t win matches for the team with his skills. It would have been better to include specialist players,” Prasad added.
(More to come)
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates