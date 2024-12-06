Nitish Kumar Reddy leaves commentators in awe with outrageous reverse-scoop six off Scott Boland in Adelaide Test: Watch

Nitish Kumar Reddy left the Australian commentators in awe on the opening day of the second Test in Adelaide with an outrageous reverse-scoop six off Scott Boland on Friday. Fighting the lone battle at the Adelaide Oval when none of his Indian teammates could stand on against an lethal Australian pace attack, the right-hander from Andhra Pradesh showed tremendous composure, playing just in his second Test.

The incident took place on the second ball of the 42nd over. Th right-hander who went into his position early on, waited for Boland's length delivery before swinging his bat at the right time. The connection was so spot on that the ball travelled over third-man boundary for a six, leaving everyone awestruck.

That's not all as Reddy smashed Boland for a four and six more in the same over. However, he was the last Indian batter to be dismissed as the visitors managed just 180 runs in the first innings.