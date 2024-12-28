Nitish Kumar Reddy’s father breaks into tears at MCG stands after son’s maiden hundred: Watch emotional video

Nitish Kumar Reddy's father, Mutyala Reddy, was in tears after his son stood tall against Australia on Day 3 of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Standing in the first row of the MCG stand, Nitish's father was constantly praying to God as his son endured some nervous moments in the middle against the likes of Pat Cummins and Scott Boland.

Soon after Nitish cleared his front leg and lofted Boland over the mid-on fielder, his elated father had tears in his eyes and joined his hands and prayed to the almighty above with a bunch of Indian fans congratulating him, the video of which went viral on internet.

While his father celebrated at the stands, Nitish crossed over, kneeled down, planted his bat and keeps the helmet on top with Mohammed Siraj by his side. Speaking to former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist Mutyala said it's a special day for India and his entire family.

“First 100. Special moment,” Mutyala told Gilchrist. “For our family, it's a special day and we cannot forget this day in our life. He has been performing well since the age group of 14-15 and now in international cricket, it's a very special feeling,” he further added.

Siraj batting made Nitish's father 'tensed' Asked about his emotions when Nitish was batting on 99, Mutyala said he was tensed when Mohammed Siraj was batting. “I was very tensed. Only the last wicket was remaining. Thankfully Siraj managed to survive,” he said.

Meanwhile, play was called off on Day 3 a bit earlier than expected due to bad light. India ended the day on 358/9 in 116 overs, still trailing by 116 runs in reply to Australia's first innings totals of 474. Nitish (105 not out) and Siraj (2 not out) will start Day 4 for India.

