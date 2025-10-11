Nitish Reddy keeps Gautam Gambhir's faith by maintaining ‘balance’ with 43 in Delhi, ‘these kind of innings build trust’

Ahead of the ongoing second Test against West Indies, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had opined the management's one of the objectives is to develop a seam-bowling all-rounders in Nitish Kumar Reddy, especially for the overseas tours. With the Andhra Pradesh cricketer didn't getting a chance to bat in Ahmedabad it was important for Gautam Gambhir & Co to elevate Reddy up the order in New Delhi, to "give him another go and not alter the balance of the team.”

On Saturday, Reddy got the chance on the second over of the day, just as the team management wanted, promoting him up the order at no.5. Just as the doctor wanted, Reddy initially took time to settle in before upping the ante with a counter-attack. He was dropped by Anderson Phillip on 20.

The right-hander was particularly brutal against Jomel Warrican, smashing the spinner for two sixes and a four before a top-edge ended his 54-ball stay at the crease, thereby missing on a half-century by just seven runs.

Reddy's knock of 43 might not look powerful of paper but the 91-run stand he forged with Gill, proved crucial for the hosts, especially after the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal, thus not allowing a West Indies comeback. His knock was full of maturity, intent and the balance a no.5 batter provides. He just did the job that he was sent to do.

Reddy's innings received massive praise from social media who hailed his maturity. “Nitish Kumar Reddy’s 43 runs might not look massive on paper, but the maturity, intent, and balance he showed at No.5 were top class.

"These are the kind of innings that build trust and shape future overseas heroes,” wrote one user. “Sent at 5 and delivered, confidence in the making for away tours,” wrote another.

