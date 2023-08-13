comScore
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ‘No arrogance at all’: Fans can’t keep calm as MS Dhoni speaks in ‘Bihari’ accent, asks for directions from strangers
MS Dhoni was found asking for directions from random people on the road. The incident was captured on camera. A “die-hard" Dhoni fan called Subodh Singh Kushwaha shared it on his Instagram channel, and it instantly went viral.

“Yaar, is video ko kitna bhi dekhta hoon, dil nahi bharta hai, yaar. Koi ghamand nahi hai is aadmi ko (I feel like watching it again no matter how many times I watch this video. This person has no arrogance at all.), wrote one fan.

Also Read: ‘Learn from Dhoni’: Hardik Pandya's winning six makes Indian fans angry, here’s why

“...simple economy flight mein ghumna apni friend ki simple car mein ghumna badmein ipl mein aaa kar jitna ise kehte hey down to earth and his father says 'kapal pe mat chadne dena ye sab ' and he blindly follow that (After travelling in economy class and moving around in a regular car that belongs to his friend, he returns to the IPL and wins the trophy. This is what “down to earth" means. As his father advised, ‘Do not let it make you arrogant’, he blindly follows it," said another fan.

In the video, the fan can be heard telling Dhoni: “Ek gol chakkar aayega uske baad aap Ranchi ki taraf chale jaiye (You can go toward Ranchi after you reach the roundabout)." Dhoni asked him, “Kaunsa, wo second murtiwala gol chakkar? (Are you talking about the roundabout near the second statue?)".

Also Read: ‘MS Dhoni is up for acting in movies if…’: Wife Sakshi Dhoni

Fans noticed Dhoni’s local accent as he spoke to the fan. “The way he said second murti wala golchakkar?? In the most bihari/jharkhandi accent was just simply innocent," came from another.

Mahi posed for a photograph with the fan and shook his hand before leaving for Ranchi. Now, some people are wondering why he doesn't use Google Maps, like most of the travellers, to learn directions. Well, that’s MSD being MSD, right?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 10:17 AM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

