“...simple economy flight mein ghumna apni friend ki simple car mein ghumna badmein ipl mein aaa kar jitna ise kehte hey down to earth and his father says 'kapal pe mat chadne dena ye sab ' and he blindly follow that (After travelling in economy class and moving around in a regular car that belongs to his friend, he returns to the IPL and wins the trophy. This is what “down to earth" means. As his father advised, ‘Do not let it make you arrogant’, he blindly follows it," said another fan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}