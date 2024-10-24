’No drinking water, no need for toilets. BCCI keeps it simple’: Outrage amid India vs New Zealand Test in Pune heat

IND vs NZ Test Series: The second Test of the three-match series between India and New Zealand is currently taking place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. With the visitors having won the first Test, tensions are high as both teams vie for supremacy.

However, the excitement has been overshadowed by a concerning issue: fans struggling to access drinking water in the sweltering heat.

IND vs NZ at Pune: Fans Voice Their Frustration Reports and social media posts indicate that numerous spectators faced significant difficulties obtaining water on Day 1 of the Test match. During the lunch break, a group of disgruntled fans protested against the MCA, chanting slogans such as "MCA hume paani Do, MCA hay hay," demanding better facilities.

Criticism has been directed not only at the MCA but also at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for failing to provide essential amenities for fans, who are integral to the sport's ecosystem.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their outrage, stating, “Exposed to weather, stinky toilets, lack of drinking water, overpriced-yet-vile food, hostile cops - that people still go to stadiums speaks volumes of their love for the game. They deserve better from administrators in their cosy boxes surrounded by lackeys.”

Another user chimed in, “What is going on in #IndvsNZ? Strong rumours about no drinking water facility for the fans in this scorching heat. Absolute shame MCA Pune. This is no ordinary mishap... needs to be penalized @BCCI. Absolute crime this... No drinking water.”

A particularly scathing remark aimed at the BCCI noted, “No drinking water, no need for toilets. BCCI keeps it simple.”

IND vs NZ: On-Field Developments Amid the off-field controversies, Ravichandran Ashwin has made headlines for surpassing Nathan Lyon to become the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket.

Ashwin's two wickets in the morning session, he has now become the leading wicket-taker in WTC history, boasting a total of 189 wickets, surpassing Lyon's tally of 187.

IND vs NZ: Context of the Series New Zealand's triumph in the first Test by eight wickets marked their first Test win on Indian soil in 36 years, with their last victory occurring in 1988 under the captaincy of John Wright.

Additionally, India has made three changes to their playing XI, bringing in Akash Deep, Shubman Gill, and Washington Sundar in place of Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav.

India currently trails the three-match series 1-0 after New Zealand’s historic win by eight wickets. With Ashwin in form, the Indian side will be hoping for a turnaround as they strive to level the series.