No e-tickets for ODI World Cup 2023; spectators must show printed tickets, confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 01:48 PM IST
No e-tickets for the upcoming one-day World Cup; spectators must show printed tickets.
Those who thought they could buy tickets directly from the internet and enter the stadium will not be able to do so. This is because there will be no e-tickets available for the upcoming one-day World Cup.
Spectators will have to show printed tickets to enter the stadium. For those who buy tickets online, they must collect printed tickets and show them at the entry gate.
There will be at least seven to eight counters at each center where spectators can collect printed tickets. Sufficient time will be given before the start of the game to ensure that the tickets are distributed properly. This information was announced by Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
"We cannot do e-tickets this time. We would make arrangements so that tickets can be redeemed at various places a week before. It would make things hassle-free," ANI quoted him as saying.
"It will get difficult to manage e-ticket at high-capacity venue like Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Our plan is to start using e-tickets more in bilaterals first and then take it to multi-nation events like the World Cup."
Shah spoke about discussions taking place with the majority of state cricket associations. They have until July 31 to contemplate and finalize the matter.
Furthermore, both the ICC and BCCI will jointly announce the ticket pricing in due course. Additionally, the ticket partner has already been selected.
Shah has also emphasised the importance of upgrading stadium infrastructure, with key priorities being housekeeping, toilets, hygiene, and water facilities.
To address the water aspect, the BCCI has partnered with Coca-Cola, the official ICC partner, to provide water to the fans in the stands. This water will be offered in either bottled or glass form and will be complimentary.
In order to enhance the fan experience, state associations have been instructed to install proper signage across the stadiums. This measure is expected to contribute to an improved overall experience for spectators during matches.
The opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, featuring defending champions England and runner-up New Zealand, is set to commence on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
(With ANI inputs)
