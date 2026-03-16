‘No excuses, no fatigue’: At 76, is Sunil Gavaskar still working for money? Check his net worth

Sunil Gavaskar is proving that age is just a number. A social media user on Twitter (now X) has hailed the packed schedule that the 76-year-old maintained over the past few weeks. The legendary cricketer-commentator’s commitment and enthusiasm have left cricket fans in awe.

On the morning of 5 March, Gavaskar attended Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding. The same evening, he was at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to commentate on the India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final.

On 8 March, he was in Ahmedabad for the India vs New Zealand final. He then attended the wedding of popular host Gaurav Kapur and Bollywood actress Kritika Kamra in Mumbai on 13 March. At the time of the social media post, Gavaskar was in New Delhi for the Naman Awards.

“He is attending multiple events but has never seemed tired, even at the age of 76. Truly inspirational,” the social media post says. The post has gone viral, garnering more than 1.70 lakh views.

“At 76, Sunil Gavaskar still moves with the energy and discipline of a young professional. From commentary boxes to family events across cities — no excuses, no fatigue. That’s not just dedication, that’s a lifetime of passion for the game,” replied another user.

“From matches to weddings to award shows, Sunil Gavaskar proves passion for work never retires,” another user commented.

Another user wrote, “Age may add years, but passion adds energy. At 76, Sunil Gavaskar proves that true dedication never retires.”

“Magic of having a strong formative base fitness. Purpose in life, being occupied and busy, doing meaningful & creative work… and life is easy. Had he retired from professional work, he would have aged more,” came from another.

“You have to appreciate him for keeping himself fit. I think he’s disciplined and smart when it comes to his fitness. Also, he doesn’t indulge much in partying,” posted another user.

Sunil Gavaskar’s net worth Many social media users, however, have pointed out that the former cricketer is still active at 76 because he wants to earn more money. Some say he “desperately wants to keep earning”. It’ll be interesting to see their reaction when they know Sunil Gavaskar’s net worth.

Sunil Gavaskar has built an impressive empire well beyond cricket. His estimated net worth stands at ₹257 crore, according to the Financial Express. This makes him one of India's most successful sports-to-business transitions.

As a commentator, he reportedly earns around ₹2.14 lakh per match and ₹47.24 lakh per series. Over the years, commentary alone has fetched him nearly ₹35.92 crore, according to the publication. His IPL assignments have added another ₹18.9 crore.

On the property front, he owns the Isprava Villa Vivre in North Goa. He purchased the 5,000 sq ft luxury home in 2017 for ₹20 crore.