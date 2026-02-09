No handshake, no game? Pakistan cricket makes 3 demands to end IND vs PAK boycott in T20 World Cup 2026; details

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly made three demands to during a meeting with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Lahore on Sunday to reconsider their boycott against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 on February 15 in Colombo.

Standing in solidarity with Bangladesh, the Pakistan government, instructed the national team to boycott the match against India while playing the rest of the matches in the tournament, putting all the stakeholders into a fix. On Sunday, a two-member ICC delegation met PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore to speak on their decision to not play India.

Also present in the meeting was Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam, who is believed to have been invited by the PCB. Incidentally, the whole issue started with Bangladesh refusing to play on Indian soil due to security reasons. Based on a Cricbuzz report, the PCB has brought up the Asia Cup no-handshake row among their three demands.

“PCB is demanding an increased share of ICC revenue, the restoration of bilateral cricket with India, and enforcement of the handshake protocols in the game,” said the report. According to a PTI report, quoted by NDTV, PCB's annual ICC share comes at approximately USD 38 million.

Both India and Pakistan do not play bilateral series for the past 13 years and only meet at ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events across formats. A resumption of India vs Pakistan bilateral ties would be on every fan's wish-list, but having said that, the decision fully lies with the respective cricket boards as it doesn't fall under ICC's purview.

Regarding the no-handshake policy, it comes out of respect for the game and the opponents and once again fully is up to the individual teams as shaking hands is not mandatory.

What was BCB president's role in the meeting? While BCB has nothing to do with the India vs Pakistan boycott, it is understood that PCB called BCB to have some support on their side. Also it is learnt from an HT report that, BCB demanded hosting rights for one more ICC event and a monetary compensation after they were removed.

“Bangladesh, too, has demanded monetary compensation from the ICC and one global event, maybe the next Under-19 World Cup in 2028,” the HT report quoted a source as saying. It also added that the ICC has assured both PCB and BCB that their demands will be put in front of the ICC board.

It must be noted that the final call on the India vs Pakistan clash will come from the Pakistan government as this not an cricketing issue anymore. The decision to not play against India came from the government of Pakistan.