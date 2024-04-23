No Hardik Pandaya! Harbhajan Singh backs THIS player to be next India T20 captain, says ‘After Rohit, groom him for…’
Harbhajan Singh endorses Sanju Samson as the next India T20 Captain, emphasizing his potential for the role. The victory of Rajasthan Royals over Mumbai Indians highlighted the performance of Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, amid speculations about the T20 World Cup squad selection.
Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are the highest ranked team in the IPL after a convincing 9-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Monday. While much of the innings was driven by opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal (104 off 60 balls), skipper Sanju Samson's 38-run knock also played an important part in chasing down a total of 180 runs.