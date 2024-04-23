Harbhajan Singh endorses Sanju Samson as the next India T20 Captain, emphasizing his potential for the role. The victory of Rajasthan Royals over Mumbai Indians highlighted the performance of Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, amid speculations about the T20 World Cup squad selection.

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are the highest ranked team in the IPL after a convincing 9-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Monday. While much of the innings was driven by opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal (104 off 60 balls), skipper Sanju Samson's 38-run knock also played an important part in chasing down a total of 180 runs.

Notably, the current IPL season is being seen as the last chance for many Indian players to stake their last claim for India's World Cup squad for the upcoming T20 in the USA and West Indies starting from June 2. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, speculation has been rife as to who will be included in the squad as specialist wicketkeeper-batter, with names such as Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson in the contention.

Harbhajan Singh backs Sanju Samson to be next India T20 Captain: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was also part of India's World Cup winning squad in 2011, not only backed Samson's inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad, but also endorsed the 29-year-old to lead the Indian team in the T20 format after Rohit Sharma's retirement.

Clarifying his stance on India's T20 World Cup squad, Harbhajan said, “Yashasvi Jaiswal’s knock is a proof of class is permanent . Form is temporary @ybj_19 and there shouldn’t be any debate about Keepar batsman . @IamSanjuSamson should walks in to the Indian team for T20 worldcup and also groomed as a next T20 captain for india after rohit . koi shak ???"

Sanju Samson was appointed the captain of Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and the Kerala-born player took RR to only their second final a year later in 2022. The 29-year-old also holds a formidable record as an IPL captain having won in 29 of the 53 matches he has led the Rajasthan Royals.

