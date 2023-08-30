There are concerns about the India vs Pakistan clash on September 2.

The much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 kicks off today, igniting excitement among cricket enthusiasts across the region. Marking its commencement, the Multan Cricket Stadium witnessed a riveting match between Pakistan and Nepal. This event sets the stage for a series of gripping encounters in the days to come.

As the cricket fever grips the continent, all eyes are poised for a showdown of titanic proportions. On September 2, the prestigious Asia Cup will witness a clash that transcends sport – India vs Pakistan. This epic faceoff is scheduled to unfold at the picturesque Kandy in Sri Lanka, adding to the allure of this storied rivalry.

However, the looming concern for the forthcoming India-Pakistan clash is the unpredictable weather. The latest weather forecast for the day of the match, September 2, predicts heavy thunderstorms in Kandy. As fans and cricket aficionados brace for this monumental encounter, they anxiously monitor the weather updates, hoping for a rain-free spectacle.

The significance of an India-Pakistan match is undeniable, resonating beyond the cricketing realm. These two cricketing giants meet exclusively in ACC or ICC tournaments, making every showdown an event of immense importance. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will be the theater for this grand spectacle, radiating an atmosphere charged with anticipation.

Reflecting back on their most recent encounter in the T20 World Cup 2022, memories of a pulsating match resurface. Virat Kohli's remarkable innings, punctuated by a game-changing six, stands as a testament to the thrilling narrative that characterizes clashes between these arch-rivals.

Kandy weather on September 2 As per Weather.com, there is 90% of rain and thundershower on September 2 in Kandy. The weather outlook indicates dynamic atmospheric conditions with a likelihood of thunderstorms during the day, followed by rain and thunder during the night.

The September 2 weather prediction for Kandy, Sri Lanka

During the day, Kandy can expect thunderstorms. The temperature is projected to reach a high of 26ºC. Winds from the WSW (West-Southwest) are anticipated to blow at speeds of 10 to 15 km/h. There is a substantial 90% chance of rain, signifying a high probability of precipitation.