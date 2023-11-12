Although the Pakistan cricket team failed to impress with their performance in the ICC World Cup 2023, it is the country's four former captains – Wasim Akram, Moin Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik – who have drawn applause for their top-quality analysis of all matches throughout the tournament on the ‘The Pavillion' TV show.

Aired on Pakistani channel A Sports, the show has developed a significant viewership in India through the episodes uploaded daily on the channel's YouTube accounts.

The programme has been praised for adopting “no jingoism", being “neutral" and offering the “best analysis" of the ongoing cricket World Cup.

Among those who have publicly praised the show is former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. While speaking to A Sports, he said, “I watch all of them…Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Moin Khan. I follow their show regularly," he said.