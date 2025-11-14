No Kuldeep Yadav in India vs South Africa ODI cricket series? Ace spinner asks BCCI for leave: Report

Kuldeep Yadav has requested the BCCI to grant him leave for his wedding, scheduled for later in November. The left-arm unorthodox spinner is presently waiting for approval, according to The Times of India.

Advertisement

Yadav is a part of India’s playing XI against South Africa. At Tea on Day 1 of the 1st Test at the Eden Gardens, Yadav has taken 2 wickets in 14 overs, conceding 36 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding was scheduled earlier in the year. However, he had to cancel the function because the IPL ended late due to cross-border tension between India and Pakistan.

According to BCCI sources, Kuldeep wants off in the last week of November. The 2nd Test between India and South Africa will start on 22 November. It is scheduled to end on 26 November unless it ends early. The 2nd Test will be held in Guwahati.

"Kuldeep's wedding is planned for the last week of November. The team management will assess when they will need his services before granting him the exact number of leaves," the BCCI insider told TOI.

Advertisement

LiveMint could not independently verify the development.

After that, India will play the 1st ODI against South Africa on 30 November in Ranchi. Kuldeep was a part of India’s last ODI on October 25.

In the Australia vs India match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Yadav delivered 50/1 in 10 overs. Thanks to Rohit Sharma’s 121 off 125 balls and Virat Kohli’s 74 off 81 balls, India won the match by 9 wickets.

If the team management decides to grant Kuldeep off, he is unlikely to play in the IND vs SA 1st ODI. As of now, it is also undecided if he will take part in the ODI series.

Indian cricket fans have been eagerly waiting for the match as they will get to see RoKo again. Rohit and Kohli, who play ODIs only these days, are likely to be a part of the playing XI. Rohit Sharma was the Player of the Match in the Australia series.

Advertisement

Who is Kuldeep Yadav’s would-be wife? Kuldeep Yadav’s would-be wife is Vanshika, his childhood friend from Shyam Nagar in Lucknow. She works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Their engagement took place on 4 June 2025 in a small ceremony in Lucknow with family, friends. A few cricketers, including Rinku Singh, were present.

Kuldeep Yadav wore a cream-coloured embroidered sherwani on his engagement day. Vanshika chose a graceful orange lehenga set for the ceremony.

The couple originally planned to get married on 29 June. Their wedding is now likely to take place before the end of November.

Advertisement

The interest in ‘Kuldeep Yadav’ on Google India was high between 12 November and 13 November: