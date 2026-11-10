‘No longer needs to find its place’: Why are Juhi Chawla and Lalit Modi batting for January window for IPL 2027?

After Lalit Modi, Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Juhi Chawla is the latest to come in support for an earlier Indian Premier League (IPL) window, in order to save the players and fan from sweltering heat of March to May. Richest franchise league in the world, IPL has traditionally been held between March and May.

But, over the years, the two-month competition saw change in dates, due to general elections, venue relocations (such as to South Africa or the UAE), or adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The IPL window chatter started after Modi argued on social media that it can set its own date.

According to Modi, who launched the IPL in 2008, stated that the IPL, at present, has enough commercial value to set its own window for the two-month competition. “The IPL doesn’t need a window. It creates its own,” wrote Modi, who was the first IPL chairman from 2008 to 2010.

“The IPL is a domestic tournament. The BCCI decides when to stage it. It does not need the ICC to grant it a window. International commitments and player releases can be managed,” Modi wrote. “The IPL doesn’t need to adjust to world cricket. World cricket must learn to adjust to the IPL.”

Urging the BCCI to re-consider the IPL window, Modi suggested that the tournament could be held in January or a broader October–April window, which will allow the players to play in cooler conditions and also benefit the spectators and give broadcasters more options.

“Move the IPL away from the punishing April–May heat. Explore January or an October–April calendar. Build a bigger, stronger and more valuable IPL,” added the Indian businessman.

What did Juhi Chawla say on IPL dates? Chawla, a renowned Bollywood actress, joined the chatter as she responded to Modi's post, asking question why the IPL is being played during some of the hottest months in the calendar.

“The IPL no longer needs to find its place in the cricket calendar. It has earned the right to influence it. So why keep playing the biggest cricket tournament on the planet in the harshest heat? And if the calendar is being reconsidered, why not January instead of April-May?”

“Better conditions. Better cricket. A better experience for everyone overall! The IPL has evolved. Perhaps its calendar should too now!” Chawla wrote.

Will BCCI reconsider changing IPL dates? According to a PTI report, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are in discussion to start the tournament a little early than late March. “This year, IPL started around March 29 [28], and it was over by May 31,” Saikia was quoted as saying to PTI. “Only thing which we are discussing is that during the fag end of the tournament after May 15... there is apprehension of having rainfall or pre-monsoon season starting.”