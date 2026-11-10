‘No longer needs to find its place’: Why are Juhi Chawla and Lalit Modi batting for January window for IPL 2027?

After Lalit Modi, Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Juhi Chawla is the latest to come in support for an earlier Indian Premier League (IPL) window, in order to save the players and fan from sweltering heat of March to May. Richest franchise league in the world, IPL has traditionally been held between March and May.

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But, over the years, the two-month competition saw change in dates, due to general elections, venue relocations (such as to South Africa or the UAE), or adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The IPL window chatter started after Modi argued on social media that it can set its own date.

According to Modi, who launched the IPL in 2008, stated that the IPL, at present, has enough commercial value to set its own window for the two-month competition. “The IPL doesn’t need a window. It creates its own,” wrote Modi, who was the first IPL chairman from 2008 to 2010.

“The IPL is a domestic tournament. The BCCI decides when to stage it. It does not need the ICC to grant it a window. International commitments and player releases can be managed,” Modi wrote. “The IPL doesn’t need to adjust to world cricket. World cricket must learn to adjust to the IPL.”

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Urging the BCCI to re-consider the IPL window, Modi suggested that the tournament could be held in January or a broader October–April window, which will allow the players to play in cooler conditions and also benefit the spectators and give broadcasters more options.

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“Move the IPL away from the punishing April–May heat. Explore January or an October–April calendar. Build a bigger, stronger and more valuable IPL,” added the Indian businessman.

What did Juhi Chawla say on IPL dates? Chawla, a renowned Bollywood actress, joined the chatter as she responded to Modi's post, asking question why the IPL is being played during some of the hottest months in the calendar.

“The IPL no longer needs to find its place in the cricket calendar. It has earned the right to influence it. So why keep playing the biggest cricket tournament on the planet in the harshest heat? And if the calendar is being reconsidered, why not January instead of April-May?”

“Better conditions. Better cricket. A better experience for everyone overall! The IPL has evolved. Perhaps its calendar should too now!” Chawla wrote.

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Will BCCI reconsider changing IPL dates? According to a PTI report, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are in discussion to start the tournament a little early than late March. “This year, IPL started around March 29 [28], and it was over by May 31,” Saikia was quoted as saying to PTI. “Only thing which we are discussing is that during the fag end of the tournament after May 15... there is apprehension of having rainfall or pre-monsoon season starting.”

“On the other hand, there is hot weather which is not very conducive either for the players or for the crowds. So therefore, there is a discussion going on in BCCI as well as in our IPL governing council regarding whether we can start the tournament a little bit earlier than the fag end of March.” However, the BCCI is yet to announce any change in IPL 2027 dates.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in