Mumbai Indians (MI) also posted an emotional tribute video dedicated to hugely successful captain Rohit Sharma after Hardik Pandya took the helm of five-time champions from ‘Hitman.’ Under the helm of Rohit, Mumbai reached five IPL finals - in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 - and won all of them.

The video posted by MI was a nostalgic trip down memory lane, bringing back memories of Rohit's captaincy tenure, which began in 2013. Mumbai Indians supporters wrote a heartfelt letter to their esteemed skipper, recognizing Rohit's critical contribution to fostering a culture of optimism and fortitude. With wins and losses throughout an incredible ten years that resulted in six highly sought-after titles, Rohit Sharma's management made a lasting impression on the team.

In a post, the MI wrote, “Ro, In 2013 you took over as captain of MI. You asked us to Believe. In victories & defeats, you asked us to Smile. 10 years & 6 trophies later, here we are. Our forever captain, your legacy will be etched in Blue and Gold. Thank you, Captain RO."

