No Mumbai Indians without Rohit Sharma’: Netizens react as Pandya becomes MI captain; team loses over 400k followers
Hardik Pandya will replace Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians from IPL 2024, as part of the franchise's future planning.
The Mumbai Indians announced on Friday that Hardik Pandya will take over as captain of the team starting in IPL 2024, ending Rohit Sharma's illustrious 10-year tenure as captain. The franchise is the most successful alongside Chennai Super Kings where both have won five titles each. In a statement, Mumbai Indians said the change in leadership was part of their future planning and thanked Rohit for his exemplary service to the franchise.