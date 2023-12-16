The Mumbai Indians announced on Friday that Hardik Pandya will take over as captain of the team starting in IPL 2024, ending Rohit Sharma's illustrious 10-year tenure as captain. The franchise is the most successful alongside Chennai Super Kings where both have won five titles each. In a statement, Mumbai Indians said the change in leadership was part of their future planning and thanked Rohit for his exemplary service to the franchise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reactions pour in on X as supporters show their support for Rohit Sharma, saying there is no Mumbai Indian without him. Another user acknowledged Rohit Sharma's contribution to the team, stating that he is the whole history of Mumbai Indians. Some users slammed the Mumbai Indian teams while some also posted videos of unfollowing the official social media of the team.

Mumbai Indians (MI) also posted an emotional tribute video dedicated to hugely successful captain Rohit Sharma after Hardik Pandya took the helm of five-time champions from 'Hitman.' Under the helm of Rohit, Mumbai reached five IPL finals - in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 - and won all of them.

The video posted by MI was a nostalgic trip down memory lane, bringing back memories of Rohit's captaincy tenure, which began in 2013. Mumbai Indians supporters wrote a heartfelt letter to their esteemed skipper, recognizing Rohit's critical contribution to fostering a culture of optimism and fortitude. With wins and losses throughout an incredible ten years that resulted in six highly sought-after titles, Rohit Sharma's management made a lasting impression on the team.

In a post, the MI wrote, "Ro, In 2013 you took over as captain of MI. You asked us to Believe. In victories & defeats, you asked us to Smile. 10 years & 6 trophies later, here we are. Our forever captain, your legacy will be etched in Blue and Gold. Thank you, Captain RO."

