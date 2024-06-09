Active Stocks
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Gary Kirsten reveals Pakistan's strategy to make a comeback against India; 'put pressure on…'

India and Pakistan are set to clash at Nassau County cricket stadium in New York. India has a strong record against Pakistan in T20 World Cup, winning 6 out of 7 matches. Pakistani coach Gary Kirsten emphasizes the need to focus on the present and play their best cricket.

New York, Jun 08 (ANI): Pakistan Head Coach Gary Kirsten addresses a press conference ahead of the Group A match against India in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
The stage is set for a high-octane clash between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York. Notably, India are coming off a comfortable win in their last encounter, while Pakistan suffered an unprecedented defeat against USA in their last outing.

Moreover, the record is also in India's favour as the Men in Blue have won their 6 out of 7 matches against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup so far. Pakistan could only manage a win against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, but they were beaten in the 20-over World Cup next year.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant reacts to ‘Tel lagao Dabur ka wicket girao babar ka’ chants during IND vs PAK World Cup matches

However, ahead of the clash against India on Sunday, Pakistan limited overs coach Gary Kirsten has stated that there is no pointing in harping about history and Pakistani players are well motivated and focused for the match against Men in Blue.

Speaking to media ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, Kirsten said, “I don't like to harp on history too much…We need to make sure we play the best cricket we can now, so tomorrow we're going to go out there and make sure we do the best that we can with our skill sets, and how we can put pressure on the opposition. That's what we would want to do every game, that's certainly how we would plan for every game. So it's really up to us to get ourselves up for the game."

Also Read | Rohit Sharma raises concerns about New York pitch ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match: ‘Curator is confused’

“It's a big game, India-Pakistan. There's no need for me to motivate the team any more, they're well motivated, they're focused for this game. We've to forget about the last couple of days and just move forward. That's the only way you can deal with life." Kirsten added.

Published: 09 Jun 2024, 03:35 PM IST
