IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Gary Kirsten reveals Pakistan's strategy to make a comeback against India; ‘put pressure on…’
India and Pakistan are set to clash at Nassau County cricket stadium in New York. India has a strong record against Pakistan in T20 World Cup, winning 6 out of 7 matches. Pakistani coach Gary Kirsten emphasizes the need to focus on the present and play their best cricket.
The stage is set for a high-octane clash between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York. Notably, India are coming off a comfortable win in their last encounter, while Pakistan suffered an unprecedented defeat against USA in their last outing.