'No one is supporting them': Mohammad Kaif on Pakistan's T20 World Cup performance
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan cricket team eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight contention after losing two matches against United States and India. Former Indian Cricketer Mohammad Kaif criticizes lack of support for the team.
T20 World Cup 2024: The Pakistan cricket team has been eliminated from Super Eight contention in the T20 World Cup 2024. In the three matches played, Pakistan lost the first two matches played against United States and India. Though they won the Canada, however, lost the chance to enter the Super 8. From Group A, the United States cricket team made history by reaching the second round in its Twenty20 World Cup debut after its last group game against Ireland was washed out.