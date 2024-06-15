T20 World Cup 2024: The Pakistan cricket team has been eliminated from Super Eight contention in the T20 World Cup 2024. In the three matches played, Pakistan lost the first two matches played against United States and India. Though they won the Canada, however, lost the chance to enter the Super 8. From Group A, the United States cricket team made history by reaching the second round in its Twenty20 World Cup debut after its last group game against Ireland was washed out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, former Indian Cricketer Mohammad Kaif during a discussion with Star Sports spoke on the lack of support to the team right from their fans and former players.

"The fans' prayers are not with them. There is a commotion there. Who is supporting them? Everyone is standing against them, whether you talk about their former players, I am watching everything, no one is supporting them, although they have played extremely badly," he told Star Sports.

Speaking candidly, Kaif did not hold back in his assessment of the Pakistani bowler's contribution to the match. "In the first match, Mohammad Amir was bowling wides in the Super Over. It was extremely poor bowling. You lost that match because of bowling," Kaif remarked, highlighting his disappointment with Amir's performance under pressure.

He also critiqued the team's overall performance and said, "They batted badly and dropped catches. I understand they have defeated Canada but they didn't do anything there for which you should praise them."

Pakistan's pervious performance Pakistan had won the title in 2009 and reached two more finals, including at the last T20 World Cup in 2022. Pakistan failed to get out of the group stage for the first time. Ireland was expected to be a threat, too. The Irish also reached the second round on debut in 2009 and repeated in 2022.

(With inputs from AP)

