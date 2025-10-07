No Pat Cummins: Cricket Australia announces ODI squad against India; why is the World Cup-winning captain not playing?

Australia will face India in a three-match ODI series starting October 19 in Perth, followed by five T20s. World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins has failed to make it to the 15-player ODI squad.

Mitchell Marsh will continue to captain the ODI squad. Pat Cummins is still recovering from a back issue. Scans earlier revealed lumbar bone stress even though it was not a fracture.

In September, Cricket Australia confirmed that the 32-year-old all-rounder would miss the upcoming series against India and New Zealand. Medical staff are taking a cautious approach to ensure Cummins is fit for the home Ashes, starting on November 21, 2025.

"Cummins won't be considered for the upcoming limited-overs series against India or New Zealand and will continue his rehabilitation plan, with a return to bowling to be determined as part of his Ashes preparation," Cricket Australia said in its September statement.

The last time Pat Cummins played an ODI was on November 8, 2024. Pakistan bundled out Australia for 163 in Adelaide and won by 9 wickets, with 141 balls remaining.

In that match, Cummins made 13 off 17 balls and conceded 35 runs in 7 overs to become the most economical bowler for Australia.

Pat Cummins became Australia’s ODI captain in October 2022 after Aaron Finch’s retirement. Mitchell Marsh has often stepped in as captain when Cummins was injured or rested. Marsh was earlier considered for the full-time role but declined. He currently leads Australia’s T20I side.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc makes his return to international cricket after skipping the South Africa tour for rest. The Proteas won the 3-match ODI series 2-1 against Australia in August.

Matt Renshaw may finally make his one-day international debut. He has been named in Australia’s squad. The 29-year-old southpaw last played a Test in New Delhi three years ago. He earned his spot in the ODI squad after scoring heavily for Australia ‘A’ against Sri Lanka ‘A’ in July.

Renshaw joins Mitchell Owen, who is also looking for his ODI debut for Australia. Senior players like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have retired from ODI cricket. Renshaw and Owen may play key roles ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Also Read | Kohli to Steve Smith: 10 big cricketing names who announced retirement in 2025

Australia vs India ODI series The Australia vs India ODI series starts on October 19. Indian fans will see their idols, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, return to the game.

Australia ODI squad Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.