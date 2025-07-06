No place for IPL champs RCB in World Club Championship; Pakistan's Lahore Qalandars unlikely too; here's why

Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will not be a part of the inaugural World Club Championship which is set to kick-off in 2026. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, the World Club Championship is believed to be the re-birth of long-discontinued Champions League T20.

According to PTI, there will be no representation from IPL despite the backing of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). RCB are the reigning champions of IPL - their first trophy in 18 years. However, it reports are to be believed, Pakistan will have no representation in the inaugural World Club Championship.

The decision to not have any Pakistan representation came after its cricket board's no show in a meeting held in London recently. Lahore Qalandars are the current champions of Pakistan Super League.

The World Club Championship is being fast tracked with the blessings of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and its chairman Jay Shah. The CEOs of most of the leading T20 franchise-based leagues gathered for the meeting held on the initiative of the English and Wales Cricket Board (WCB) with the ICC's backing.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board was invited to send its CEO of the PSL for a meeting held on the sidelines of the cricket connect meeting in London last month but no one showed up,” a source was quoted as saying.

“Discussions were held on the proposed World Clubs Championship, its window, format, schedule etc. (The) CEOs of the Emirates League, Big Bash League, The Hundred, SA20, MLC, Caribbean Premier League etc attended the meeting. Pakistan was also invited,” he confirmed.

Why World Club Championship is being fast tracked? The report also added that the World Club Championship is being fast tracked in an attempt to derail Saudi Cricket League. It said private investors will be putting in an initial investment of $400 million in the Saudi league but are facing resistance as they want to have their league on the sidelines of the Tennis Grand Slam events every year.