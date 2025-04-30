‘No politics’: Navjot Singh Sidhu follows Sachin Tendulkar, Ravichandran Ashwin, others to embark on new innings

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu followed the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Aakash Chopra, and other to start a new journey with the launch of his YouTube channel ‘Navjot Sidhu Official’. He made the announcement public in a press conference in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Having made his India debut in 1983, Sidhu played international cricket till 1999, representing the nation in 51 Tests and 136 ODIs. Following his cricketing career, the right-hander entered into the world of commentary and television. He was a permanent face in Comedy Nights with Kapil which was later renamed as The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sidhu had also served in politics for a considerable amount of time. “There’s no instant coffee in life. Maine zindagi mein bahut ragde khaayi hain (I have had many unpleasant experiences and have struggled in life)," said Sidhu, while explaining the objective of his YouTube channel, which is to make a difference in the lives of people through stories of his experience and struggles.

In the process, Sidhu became the latest addition in the list of Indian cricketers who have a YouTube channel. The others are Aakash Chopra, Sachin, Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. Bumrah and Pant are still playing for India and in the Indian Premier league (IPL).

What will Navjot Singh Sidhu's YT channel have? Sidhu's YouTube channel will focus solely on his personal interests and experiences, but nothing political. "This This channel will tell you everything about my life — my journey in cricket, spirituality, health, comedy, lifestyle, and motivation — but not politics," he said.