No Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul in Champions Trophy 2025 team! Aakash Chopra picks 3 Indians in his XI

Champions Trophy 2025 is drawing to a close with the penultimate match of the tournament taking place in Dubai on Sunday between India and New Zealand. Ahead of the crucial clash, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has named his playing XI for the Champions Trophy, which surprisingly does not include Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul, but does include three Indians, including Virat Kohli.

Also Read | Champions Trophy Final: Rachin Ravindra opens up on Dubai pitch

Aakash Chopra picks his playing XI for Champions Trophy: At the top of the order, Chopra has picked England's Ben Duckett and New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra to open the batting. Duckett is currently the tournament's leading run-scorer with 227 runs in the three matches, including a stunning knock of 165 against Australia.

Advertisement

Ravindra is just one run behind with 226 runs from the same number of matches, including a century in the semi-final against South Africa.

No questions about number 3 spot: Meanwhile, Chopra refused to even consider anyone else for the number 3 spot with Virat Kohli topping the chart. He said, "Let's not ask a question at No. 3 and move forward - Virat Kohli. He scored a century against Pakistan in a chase. Then he scored 84 runs in the semi-final. He has played at a strike rate of 83 because 300 runs are not being scored in Dubai,"

Chopra then picked Kane Williamson in the number 4 spot ahead of England's Joe Root. New Zealand's Kane Williamson took the number 5 spot in the hypothetical team and was also picked to keep the wickets.

Advertisement

Chopra - who has been appreciative of KL Rahul's role in team India in the past - said that the wicketkeeper batter could not find a place because he didn't score many runs in the tournament.

Subsequently, the former India cricketer picked Glenn Phillips for the number 6 spot and

The former India opener chose Glenn Phillips as the fourth Black Caps player in his top six and followed him with Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai as the last proper batter in the side.

Advertisement

In terms of bowlers, Chopra has picked Mohammed Shami, Matt Henry and Varun Chakravarthy as his three frontline options and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner as the bowling all-rounder.