No Ruturaj Gaikwad: Shubman Gill chooses new opening partner in India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match
Ruturaj Gaikwad, the CSK captain, scored 583 runs in IPL 2024, coming second for the Orange Cap. Shubman Gill has picked a debutant as his opening partner for India.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, opens for his team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In IPL 2024, he scored 583 runs in 14 matches, finishing second only to Virat Kohli for the Orange Cap. However, India captain Shubman Gill has not chosen the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL 2024 for the opening slot.