‘No shame’: Sunil Gavaskar underplays India’s loss in final, takes pride in Men in Blue’s performance in World Cup 2023
Sunil Gavaskar praised India's performance in the World Cup 2023, saying the team played superb cricket for 10 matches, but just couldn't take that one step to win the trophy.
Sunil Gavaskar shared his mixed emotions after India - led by Rohit Sharma - had lost to Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final. The legendary cricketer expressed sadness over the team's loss in the final. But, while speaking to Star Sports, he also took immense pride in the Men in Blue’s overall performance.